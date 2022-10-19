You’re probably familiar with the Lions Club, the international service organization that works to better the community. But are you aware of its lively offspring, the Leo Club?
Denver has a growing Leo Club that promotes community service for high school students and is bringing statewide recognition to the town.
“The Leo Club is a Lions Club set up in the high school,” explained Bruce Piehl, one of four Lions advisors to the Denver High School group. “It’s basically a Lions Club.”
He noted that “Leo” is an acronym for leadership, experience and opportunity.
“That’s what we give them,” he said. “We’ll give the opportunity to get on boards around town. We have a junior position at City Council. We have a couple positions at the Greater Denver Chamber of Commerce.
“We try to get them exposed to what’s going on throughout the community. Not just on the government side, but what volunteers do,” he continued. “It gives them the background so, when they’re ready to be volunteers also, they know how to organize, and they know how to get things done.”
Piehl said the Lions helped the Leos set the club up, but the Leos choose their own officers and committee chairs and decide what projects they want to do.
“We’re there as advisors to make sure they have their goals and that they can make out a plan of attack and follow through,” he said.
“They run their own Facebook page. They do their own advertising. They really run with it. They’re almost like a Lions Club. The only difference is, they don’t argue,” Piehl said, laughing.
While not a new organization, the Leos had not been active in northeast Iowa “for quite some time,” Piehl observed.
“We’ve been doing it for three years now,” he said. “It’s been fantastic for the students. I think we’ll end up with about 35 this year.”
Denver Leo Club President Natalie Demai, a senior, has been with the group since it started at the high school.
“I have been involved in Leos for all four years of high school,” she said. “I originally joined the Leo Club for volunteer hours because I needed them to graduate, but being a Leo has taught me so much more.”
She listed ways she has benefited from the club.
“It has taught me what it feels like to be a leader. Being in Leo has given me a voice to use for good to help myself and the community. Leo pushes me out of my comfort zone for the better. I have made many friends from Leo that I never thought I would, and I feel like everyone should experience how amazing Leo Club is.”
Demai may well get her wish on that last point. She has seen student interest in Leo Club swell since its start.
“A lot of students didn’t know what Leo consisted of because the club was new to our school,” she said. “Over time, after making a name for ourselves, we have had an increase in students wanting to take part in Leo Club.”
Demai named memorable projects they have done: an annual food drive, raking leaves for senior homes, an annual coat drive, and highway cleanup, among others.
“Most students see or hear about the projects that we do and want to join in on the action,” she said.
“We’re well known for our citywide food drive,” Piehl said. “In one afternoon, we will hit the whole town and collect a large trailer load of groceries.”
He noted that the coat drive is also very successful, resulting in 600-800 donated coats a year that go to areas in need.
“I truly believe that Leo Club has made a positive impact on the community of Denver,” Demai said. “We have helped the citizens of our community. We have even helped out other communities in need.”
“It’s been a fantastic experience for the whole town,” Piehl said. “It’s just great to see the kids out doing good things.”
Those good works have been bringing the Denver Leo Club attention beyond the community.
“Last year we had the Leo of the Year Award at our club,” Piehl said, “so we’re competing with the big schools” in Iowa.
The 2022 Leo of the Year Award for the entire state went to Denver student Ashton Gonnerman.
Piehl sees opportunity for even more advancement and recognition for the Leos.
“We’re looking past the state,” he said. “We want recognition internationally right now.”
Does he think that will actually happen?
“Sure do!” he replied.
A bonus benefit of a growing Leo Club is a growing Lions Club. Piehl said parents of Leos are joining the Lions.
“We’re up to almost 60 members now,” he said, noting that that makes them one of the larger Lions Clubs around.
“We tell everyone that we’re the family club, we’re the Denver family club,” Piehl said. “It’s changed everything in Denver. It has. It’s been eye opening.”