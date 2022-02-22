Celebrate all things Dr. Seuss at the Denver Public Library’s Annual Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash! The party takes place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 5. The activities will take place in the Denver City Center/Library Community Room, as the library is undergoing some renovations.
The celebration will start off with a performance by the Cedar River Readers at 10 a.m. They will perform Dr. Seuss favorites, “Green Eggs and Ham” and “I Can Read With My Eyes Shut.”
The Cedar River Readers are a group of mostly retired area teachers who love reading and sharing literature with all age groups In a Reader’s Theatre style. They do not memorize stories, but read them using a few props.
After the performance, families and children of all ages are welcome take part in several Dr. Seuss crafts, such as making a paper cup Lorax or a Horton Hears a Who Kindness bracelet Dr. Seuss birthday cake, punch, and Green Eggs and Ham will be served.
Children will receive a free hat and bag and can get their picture taken with the Cat In The Hat. Participants can sign up for three Dr. Seuss book baskets that will be given away as door prizes after the event.
The Bremer County Dairy Promoters will also be on hand to give out cheese sticks and help with a special craft.
Be sure to mark your calendar and enjoy a morning of free family fun at the Denver Public Library. No pre-registration is required. For more information about the event, visit the library’s website at www.denver.lib.ia.us or call the library at 984-5140.