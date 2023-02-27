Celebrate all things Dr. Seuss at the Denver Public Library’s Annual Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash! The party takes place on Saturday, March 4 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the library.
Families and children of all ages are welcome take part in several Dr. Seuss crafts and games. Participants can make a Lorax puppet, a Horton Hears a Who party blower and more! The Game Zone will feature Cat in the Hat Bingo, Stack the Cat’s Hats, and other fun games! Birthday cake, punch, and Green Eggs and Ham will be served throughout the morning. Children will receive a free hat and can get their picture taken in the Dr. Seuss Photo Booth. The Cat in the Hat will be on hand to greet the children and those attending can sign up for three Dr. Seuss book baskets that will be given away as door prizes.
This is the 15th year that the library has put on this fun event for the community. Children and adults of all ages always enjoy the games, food, and other activities. If you are interested in helping with games and crafts that morning, please contact the staff at the library before Wednesday, March 1.
Be sure to mark your calendar and enjoy a morning of family fun at the Denver Public Library. There is no cost to attend and no pre-registration is required. For more information about the event, visit the library’s website at www.denver.lib.ia.us or call the library at 984-5140.