Did you know that the Eskimo Pie® was invented in Iowa? So was the electric razor, the clip-on bow tie, and the self-filling fountain pen. Iowa was also the childhood home of four Academy Award®-winning performers, and three different Iowa-born musical acts had national #1 pop songs in the 1950s alone.
Brush up on your Iowa history and learn some interesting facts about famous and not so famous Iowa natives as Denver Library hosts broadcaster, author, and historian Jeff Stein on Tuesday evening. Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. Stein’s program, “Iowans You Should Know: Stories form The Iowa Almanac” will feature tales of elected officials who prevented presidential impeachment, to record-setting athletes…from famous firsts to displays of strength and grace under pressure. These biographical stories are as inspirational as they are informative. Stories are culled from Stein’s daily “Iowa Almanac” radio segments, which air on 30 stations across Iowa. The presentation is also specifically tailored for different geographic areas of the state, to enhance the connection with audiences.
This program is part of the many programs offered by the Denver Genealogy & History Club, which has been part of the Denver Public Library for several years. Programs on genealogy topics or local history are featured on a regular basis at the library and are open for anyone to attend. Stein’s program will kick off the Fall schedule. Other programs include “Researching Military Records: on Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. and “Rosie Riveters” with author Linda McCann on Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m.
The program is free to attend. You can sign up to attend by calling the library at 984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us. Pre-registration is not necessary but is appreciated in helping the library staff plan for set up and refreshments.
Make plans to attend this informative program at the Denver Public Library.