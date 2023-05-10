Join the staff at the Denver Public Library for coffee and donuts on Tuesday May 23 at 10. Nathan Miller, Associate Attorney from Beecher, Field, Walker, Morris, Hoffman, and Johnson PC will present a program for Older Iowans Month.
The Lawyers in the Libraries program is sponsored by the ISBA Elder Law Section. The program will focus on financial power of attorney, health care power of attorney, living wills, and the Final Disposition Act.
Lawyers in the Libraries is a joint effort by the Iowa State Bar Association, the State Library of Iowa, Iowa Legal Aid, and the Polk County Bar Association Volunteer Lawyer Program to provide free legal information to Iowans across the state. The volunteer lawyers will make a one hour presentation followed by a question period at several public libraries around the state.
The program is free to attend. The Denver Library asks those wishing to attend to call the library at 984-5140 to sign up.