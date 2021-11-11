Ever thought you’d like to learn how to create your own seasonal wreath from pieces found in our roadside ditches and timber lots?
Regardless if you’ve never created anything from scratch, or an experienced crafter, come to the Denver Library from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Want to do something with your kids? This family-oriented event is open to the public. All materials will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own decorative materials. You will leave with your very own seasonal wreath to display at home for the holidays, or share with someone who could use some holiday cheer.
Those attending will be shown how to create these wreaths by working with such natural materials ranging from wild grape vines, sumac, pine and spruce boughs, pine cones, milkweed pods, red osier dogwood and others. All these grew in our ditches and woodlots. You’ve probably driven past them many times.
For free admission, attendees can bring along some canned goods to be donated to area food pantries, or they can donate $15, which also will go toward food for area pantries.
Class instructor will be Ron Lenth, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Director for Bremer County. To aid with material planning, attendees are requested to notify the Denver Library at 319-984-5140.