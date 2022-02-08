The Denver Public Library’s Genealogy and History Club will present an online program on Norwegian immigration and Genealogy at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.
The featured speaker will be Laurann Gilbertson, Chief Curator, from the Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum in Decorah.
Between 1825 and 1980, nearly one million Norwegians left for new lives in America. Consider the reasons for leaving, what they brought to the United States, and what areas of Iowa they settled. Gilbertson’s program, “In Trunks, Hands, and Hearts. What Norwegian Immigrants Brought to the United States” will explore the immigrant experience through stories associated with artifacts from the Vesterheim Museum’s collection. She will talk about Norwegian naming customs and give tips to help you in researching your ancestors from Norway.
Laurann Gilbertson holds a B.A. in Anthropology and an M.S. in textiles and clothing, both from Iowa State University. She has worked at the Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum in Decorah for 30 years first as a textile curator and now the chief curator. Among her duties are overseeing the collection of 30,000 artifacts, creating exhibits, and leading Textile Study Tours to Norway.
The program will be presented on Zoom only and the public is welcome to attend.. Anyone wishing to view the program can call the Denver Public Library at 319-984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us to get the Zoom link emailed to them. If you would like to see the program but do not have a way to access it online, call the Denver Library and the staff will set up a viewing computer at the library for you to watch the program.
The Denver Genealogy and History Club meets the fourth Tuesday of every month. A speaker on genealogy or local history is featured each month and anyone is welcome to attend the programs, which are usually offered online and some months are held in-person.
Vesterheim, the National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds to engage in learning about the American Immigrant journey. The museum offers innovative and interactive exhibits, classes, and programs. For more information on what the museum offers, membership opportunities, and ways to donate or volunteer, visit vesterheim.org.