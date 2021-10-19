The Denver Genealogy & History club will welcome photographer David Marvitz for a program on “Amish Life Through the Seasons” at the Denver Library.
The program will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, and is open to the public.
Marvitz has been invited into the Amish community to photograph its work and daily life. With the community’s permission, he has been able to capture some amazing images of cutting ice, field work and more. In his unique program, he will share photos and stories about the Amish customs and way of life.
Marvitz, who was a well-known Waterloo photographer for many years, is now retired. In the last few years, he has documented Waterloo and Iowa historical sites, old barns, Amish life and more through his photographs. Many of his images have been featured in magazines and Facebook sites.
Refreshments will be served at the program. There is no cost to attend, however, the library would appreciate calling ahead to pre-register to attend at 984-5140.