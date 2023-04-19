If you are a student in fifth grade, middle school or high school and are planning to earn extra money this summer doing babysitting jobs, you will want to sign up for a special babysitting clinic offered at the Denver Library.
The Babysitting Clinic will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is presented by Iowa State Extension and Outreach. Students will learn tips and tricks for taking care of infants to older children, including age appropriate activities, basic first aid and safety, nutrition, and more. They will also learn about the business aspects of gaining babysitting jobs. Special guest speakers will help teach the clinic, along with trained ISU staff. Upon the completion of the six hour course, students will receive a certificate
Cost for the clinic is $15.00 and covers the materials for the class. The fee is payable at the time of registration. Those interested can sign up for the clinic by calling ISU Extension at (319) 882-4275 or online at https://v2.4honline.com/ The link to sign up can also be found on Denver Public Library’s website at www.denver.lib.ia.us or the library’s Facebook page. YOU MUST SIGN UP IN ADVANCE to attend the workshop to ensure availability of materials. Space is limited so those interested are encouraged to sign up soon. All those attending will need to bring a sack lunch for the day.