The Denver Public Library is partnering with the staff of Echovision in Denver to offer a parent workshop on cell phone safety.
Cell phones are a great way to keep kids and parents connected during the busy school and work day. However, it is important for parents to teach responsible cell phone usage to keep kids safe.
Join the staff of Echovision at the Denver Library on Saturday May 6 for a one hour informative workshop starting at 10:00 am. Their knowledgeable staff will show parents applications for both IOS and Android phones to best help their family monitor cell phones. They will also give tips for helping parents limit cell phone usage, and go over a cell phone contract that parents can use with their kids. Kids are welcome to attend the workshop with their parents.
The workshop is free to attend. Call the Denver library at 984-5140 to sign up to make sure enough materials are available.