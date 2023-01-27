On Jan. 24 officers were called to the Cedar Falls Police Department to speak to a man claiming to be a victim of an assault.
Through the initial interview, the man made claims to the responding officer he recently worked for the Waterloo Police Department.
On Jan. 25, investigators found out that the male had, on several occasions, claimed to be a WPD undercover officer.
Investigators would later interview the man and he was taken into custody without incident.
Mitchil Dayvid Thuesen, 21, of Denver, was charged with impersonating a public official. an aggravated misdemeanor.
Cedar Falls Police Department was assisted by Black Hawk County Dispatch, Waterloo Police Department, and UNI DPS.