A Denver Marine now working in manufacturing is running for the new Iowa House District 57 as a Democrat.
Jon Bartling is the first candidate from his party to announce for this office.
On the Republican side, House Speaker Pat Grassley, of New Hartford, has actively been campaigning for the seat with town hall appearances.
A political novice, Bartling is working as a manager with more than 10 years of supervisory experience and over 15 in manufacturing, according to his website. He addressed the Bremer County Democratic Caucus on Feb. 7.
“Working from an entry-level position to management, I have an understanding of the struggles manufacturers have gone through — especially the last couple of years of COVID/quarantine/low workforce issues,” Bartling writes on his website. “I have been a part of my employer’s resolutions to these issues and have seen how communication and working through other people’s ideas can lead to better outcomes.”
He also serves on the Denver Planning and Zoning Commission where he has worked with the public to resolve issues.
“This has helped me understand local government from another side,” Bartling writes of the zoning commission work.
Bartling said he retired from the Denver volunteer firefighters.
As a U.S. Marine, Bartling deployed to Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom, working in dispatch communications. He was awarded the Navy-Marine Corps Achievement medal for recognition of his successes there and reached the rank of enlisted 4 — corporal — leading and training fellow Marines in Iraq.
Returning home, he helped prepare Marines who were heading to Iraq.
Bartling coaches youth basketball and softball.
He has been married 13 years and has two children.
For details visit www.bartlingforiowa.com.
The filing period to run for the June 7 Primary Election for state office is open through Friday, March 18 at 5 p.m. If interested in filing as a candidate, contact the Bremer County Auditor’s Office, or visit the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, and navigate to Elections, Auditors, Election Forms Library, Nomination Papers and Citizen Petitions.