The Cyclones welcomed the Union Community Knights for their first home game of the season.
Coming off the 25-20 win last week against Wapsie Valley, Denver started scoring nearly immediately.
Ethan Schoville scored all three touchdowns on the first three possessions.
With Denver up 22-0 with 3:40 left in the first quarter, the Cyclones converted a short third down to keep the balling moving.
Ethan Reiter crossed midfield with a long run. Denver would finish the drive with a punt.
Denver held the Knights to a punt. Union punted to start the second quarter that pinned Denver at the 20-yard line.
Tye Bradley threw for a 15-yard pass to convert a third and 12. The dive finished with a punt down to Union's 25-yard line.
The Cyclone's defense was stout all night, barely allowing Union to cross midfield.
The stout defense forced another punt. Bradley exploded for a 53-yard rush on the outside to put Denver in good field position but it was called back due to holding.
With the disadvantage due to the holding, the Cyclones had to punt but they pinned the Knights again at the 13-yard line.
The defense got a huge sack which led the a punt. The sack allowed for good position after the short punt.
On the final drive of the first half, Denver had just under a minute to gain 50 yards. They made it down to the 30-yard line before a high snap dashed the hopes to score before halftime. The Cyclones went into half-time up 22-0.
Denver received the second half kick and it was a touchback. Just a few plays later, Schoville scored once again on a 42-yard scamper on the outside. On the run, Schoville broke multiple tackles at the line before making it to the outside. The point after was good which put Denver up 29-0 with 8:33 left in the third quarter.
The Cyclones got yet another stop to force another turnover on downs. They got the ball at the Union 34.
On fourth down on the following possession, Micah Grier picked up seven yards on fourth down but it wasn't enough to get the first down.
After the third quarter water break, Union crossed midfield for the first time in the second half. Union was unable to get a first down after crossing and Denver obtained the ball after the turnover on downs.
The third quarter ended with Denver up 29-0.
Bradley started the fourth quarter off with a bang, he ran for 20-yards down to Union's 17-yard line.
Schoville plunged in for another touchdown from 10-yards out. The point after was missed and Denver took a 36-0 lead.
Union's offense finally came to life in the fourth quarter. A 25-yard run got them down to Denver's 30.
The Knight's Tyler Wilson finally found the endzone on a 30-yard touchdown run. Union closed the gap to 36-7 with 9:40 left in the game.
Grier recovered the ensuing onside attempt from Union. Denver punted to close their possession. On the punt, Union fumbled the ball and Denver recovered to give them the ball on Union's 4-yard line.
Ethan Dorn scored the final touchdown of the game on a half-yard score on fourth down. The point after missed and Denver took a 42-7 lead.
Denver had Union on the ropes on a third and forever play. The Knights completed a 40-yard pass to get the ball down to Denver's 30.
The Knights got the ball to within the 10 but the clock ran out to give Denver the 42-7 lead to move to 2-0 on the season.
Schoville had another outstanding game, finishing with five rushing touchdowns and 176 yards. He is a unique running back that possess both speed and power.
"Being a freshman and sophomore I was always underweight," Schoville said. "I was 160 pounds and I just had to run and look for the contact first then make sure no one hit me backwards."
Schoville is also one of Denver's main defensive weapons.
"Our offense looked great tonight," Schoville said. "It is just our defense. Some alignment stuff and conditioning is a big thing that we need to work on."
It was the hottest night of the season and both Schoville and head coach Rhett Barrett noticed it.
"We have to get over being tired," Barrett said. "Once we get over that mental hump big things happen for us. We put some people in to help us get some depth built for later in the season."
Denver………............ 22 0 7 13 – 42
Union Community…….0 0 0 7 – 7