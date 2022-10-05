Grundy Center- The fifth ranked Cyclones looked to make a deep run in the North Iowa Cedar League conference tournament that started on Tuesday night.
Denver opened the tournament with a match against Oelwein. The Cyclones jumped out to 5-1 and 10-2 leads over the Huskies in set one. Denver continued to extend their lead in the first set when Oelwein took a timeout down 15-2.
Oelwein started to make a small comeback, cutting the deficit to 17-5 and 20-10 before dropping the first set 25-14.
Kayla Knowles leaped up for a kill at the beginning of set two to give Denver the 5-2 lead. The Huskies offense finally found something and tied the second set at 5-5. The Cyclones were able to hold onto a slim 10-9 lead before Oelwein tied set two at 15-15.
Oelwein called a timeout down 19-16, and Denver took set two 25-17 to sweep the Huskies 2-0.
While Knowles gets most of the highlights with her high flying kill power, middle hitter, Jessica Gergen, has been solid in the middle of the Cyclone offense all season.
“I was proud of our girls for coming out strong in match one tonight,” head coach Jamie Johnson said. “Jessica [Gergen] was great for us once again with eight kills out of the middle. I give a lot of credit to our passers because it is easy to have a great night when we stay in system.”
The Cyclones had a tough test against the 11th ranked team in 2A, Grundy Center, for their second match of the night.
Set one was back-and-forth the entire time with neither team able to take a sizable lead. The Cyclones were able to squeak out set one in extra points, 27-25, to take a 1-0 match advantage.
Denver was able to take more control of the second set, winning the set 25-18, and the match 2-0 to advance to the semi finals of the conference tournament.
The Cyclones were able to take some long volleys and score points off of them, something that they weren’t able to do early in the season.
“Against Grundy Center Kayla and Elaina [Hildebrandt] really stepped it up for us,” Johnson said. “I was also proud of our defense, we stayed in and won a lot of long rallies that we weren’t winning earlier this year. These girls keep getting better and I’m proud of them.”
Denver will play next against Wapsie Valley on Thursday at Wapsie Valley High School.