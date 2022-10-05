Grundy Center- The fifth ranked Cyclones looked to make a deep run in the North Iowa Cedar League conference tournament that started on Tuesday night.

Denver opened the tournament with a match against Oelwein. The Cyclones jumped out to 5-1 and 10-2 leads over the Huskies in set one. Denver continued to extend their lead in the first set when Oelwein took a timeout down 15-2.