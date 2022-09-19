The Bremer County Historical Society (BCHS) will present their fourth “Cruising Thru History” event, highlighting Denver’s history on Sunday, Sept. 25.
The Denver Library, along with the Genealogy & History Club, has partnered with BCHS in planning the event.
It coincides with the celebration of the 160th birthday of the BCHS museum’s building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Participants are invited to bring their classic car, daily driver, tractor, or other transportation to travel to various historical stops around Denver, as well as to hear lore of the town’s history. Registration for the “cruise” will begin at the Denver Library at 12 p.m. The event, scheduled for 1-4 p.m., will include stops at the American Legion Home, Messinger and Fairview Cemeteries, Forrest Avenue Park and the old Railroad Depot.
Speakers will present a short program at each stop. Featured speakers include local author, Linda McCann, who will speak about the inner urban trolley that ran through town and Denver’s railroad history on the Cedar Valley Line, which she has written about in her book “Cedar Valley Road.” Additional speakers include: Teraesa Lenius who will speak on the Native Americans that occupied the Big Woods area, Jo Porter will talk about Denver’s first settlers and some of Denver’s Civil War veterans, Gary Everding Sr. will share information about several decorated war veterans buried in Fairview Cemetery, and Butch and Ron Milius will speak about their uncle who was shot down during the Vietnam War. The cruise will conclude at the Denver Public Library, where refreshments will be served and participants will be able to view historical photos and displays.
Previous cruises began last year, having taken place in Waverly, Janesville, and most recently in Sumner, after obtaining an educational grant from the Bremer County Community Foundation and Readlyn Community Fund to cover expenses. The grant enabled the Society to raise funds for the museum. Sumner featured author Betty Brandt Passick and showcased numerous locations, including the original high school building, built in 1901, which is now the home of the Memories are Forever Museum.
The museum, alone, provided over 15 rooms filled with memorabilia from their community and school district, Bremer County, and neighboring towns. Attendee feedback of past cruises, including “It was a very interesting event”, and “The speakers were very well-versed on the community’s history”, encouraged BCHS in their decision to continue the ‘Cruising Thru History’ series again in 2023.
The concept of ‘Cruising Thru History’ was developed by Barb Lovejoy-Hess and Gary Emkes, a couple from Waverly and life-long residents of Bremer County. Both enjoy history and have been involved in several classic car organizations. They have attended numerous local, regional, and international classic car conventions held in the United States, yet they had never heard of anyone presenting a historical cruise of this type. They shared their idea with other BCHS board members, who agreed that having a historical cruise series would provide a unique format for all ages, with which to present their county’s rich history.
Prices for the event are $10 for adults aged 18+, $5 for children aged 5-17, with free admission for children under 5 years old. Advance registration can be made at BCHS’ website, BremerCountyHistoricalSociety.org, or at the Denver Library on the day of the event. Dash plaques will be given to the first 25 persons to register. To further promote awareness of the museum and the vast displays of Bremer County history it showcases in BCHS’s three-story building, attendees will also receive a complementary pass to visit the museum on another day.
For more information, contact the Denver Public Library at (319) 984-5140 or BCHS Museum at (319) 352-1862.