A library is a place for kids to learn and feel safe. Denver Public Library is no different from that.
Behind library director, Kelly Platte, the library has seen, and will see, a host of different free programs that local kids can come and check out. On March 4, Platte organized a Dr. Suess birthday party that has been going on for quite a few years now.
"That is something that we started 15 years ago," Platte said. "The first Saturday of March we have a Dr. Suess birthday party. It's grown and evolved over the years and the community looks forward to it. We have various Dr. Suess games and crafts, we have birthday cake as well as green eggs and ham that we serve the kids. It's a fun thing and we had 300 people this year."
Being a librarian wasn't always the job for Platte as she started off her career teaching elementary education.
"I started off working in Denver teaching first grade," Platte said. "I decided to make a career change and do something different. This opportunity came up and that's how I started at the library."
Working with young children is still something that Platte does on a regular basis as the director.
"We have a small staff here," Platte said. "My job is to manage the library, but it's also working with the patrons, program planning and things like that."
Among the different programs that the library will be holding is a babysitting course that will be held on April 29 for grades fifth and up. Like many programs at the library, this one will be sponsored by the Iowa State University Extension office.
"We do a lot of program partnering with the ISU and Bremer County extension," Platte said. "They have been really good about bringing in various programs for us. A lot of parents asked us about a babysitting clinic to teach young kids some skills on how to become good babysitters. They'll learn basic first aid, age appropriate activities and what to do in an emergency."
During the summer, every Tuesday afternoon from June to July will include a different program that ranges from storytellers to a butterfly tents.
"We are starting out summer reading program a little earlier this year on June 5," Platte said. "We have a different program that comes in each Tuesday afternoon. The Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre out of West Liberty brings in these beautiful marionettes and they put on a puppet show for the kids."
Other programs include a butterfly tent from Absolute Science that will allow the kids to be in a tent with butterflies flying around to teach them about caterpillars and butterflies. The Mississippi River Museum will be bringing their traveling sting ray tank that will allow the kids to pet the sting rays and learn about ocean habitats.
"It helps us keep the kids engaged in reading," Platte said. "We try to have the kids keep track of their reading logs and their reading for the summer to try and make it fun. We want to see how many books they check out to make sure that they are engaged and don't fall behind on their reading throughout the summer. It really helps bridge that summer gap for their reading skills."
Iowa has designated this summer's theme to be "Find your voice" and according to ireadprogram.org, "Find Your Voice will provide a context for exploring books, history, social justice, and STEAM fields as well as develop library programs and services that empower patrons of all ages to make their voices heard."
"This year's program is pretty broad," Platte said. "Our material will be around the theme, but we do a hodgepodge of different things. We have music programs coming in, we have science programs so we do a little bit of everything. Our summer reading runs until the end of July."
Denver Public Library relies on donations and volunteers to make the programs happen to cover the cost through their Friends of the Library group.
"We have a really active Friends of the Library group," Platte said. "They actually fund most of the summer reading. Being a small library, we wouldn't be able to do the summer programs without the fundraising that they do. They do bake sales, basket auctions around Christmas time and they are always looking for new members."