The final day of state qualifying meets saw the local cross country teams race for what could've been the final time this season.
The Cyclones made the short trip to Oelwein and came away with some hardware.
In the boys race, Denver had three runners in the top-15, Neal Pinter, Jack Mulert and Max Schwandt. The trio finished in sixth, 11th and 12th places respectively.
Pinter crossed the finish line in 17:19, Mulert in 17:31 and Schwandt in 17:39. All three runners qualified individually for the state meet with their top-15 finishes.
Talan LaFrentz and Trevor Baas rounded out the top-five with top-20 finishes. LaFrentz finished in 17th place with a race of 18:11 and Baas rounded out the top-20, crossing the line in 20th place. Baas crossed the line in 18:15.
The Cyclones place second with 66 team points, three behind winner Oelwein who scored 66. Denver qualified as a team with its top-three finish.
"This group has come into every meet this season ready and willing to compete," head coach Sandy Sabelka said. "Their district performance was no different. We were the only team to have their top five finish in the top 20. Although it fell just short of Oelwein's performance (four in the top ten), we are ready to give it one more shot at them next week."
After finishing in second place at the state meet a season ago, the lady Cyclones have been out to prove it is one of the best teams in the state still.
Freshman Avery Trunkhill was the top Cyclone finisher in fourth place with a time of 20:16.
Reeve Ristau and Laci Even rounded out the Denver runners in the top-15 with ninth and 15th place finishes. The duo crossed the finish line in 20:37 and 20:44, respectively.
Hailey Homan and Anna Mulert rounded out the top-five finishers for the Cyclones. Homan and Mulert finished in 19th and 21st place respectively and ran the race in 21:19 and 21:31 respectively.
Trunkhill, Ristau and Even all qualified individually with their top-15 finishes.
The Cyclones finished in first place with 68 team points, 10 points better than second place Williamsburg who had 78.
"We were pretty evenly matched with Williamsburg coming into this district," Sabelka said. "We have been ranked right next to them most of the season. We were a little nervous as their top five came in ahead of our top five, but having three of our runners ahead of their number two helped substantially."
In South Hardin, the Warriors from Wapsie Valley had two state qualifiers. Seniors Brylee Bellis and Brooklyn Etringer both finished in the top-6 in third and sixth place respectively. Bellis crossed in 22:14 and Etringer ran the race in 22:54.
