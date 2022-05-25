Denver, Iowa, resident Caroline Fosselman knows a thing or two about the grill. That expertise and passion has her on the cusp of elite grilling status as she prepares to compete in the finals of LongHorn Steakhouse’s fifth annual Steak Master Series – a national competition that lets grill masters from across the country put their skills to the test.
A team member at the LongHorn Steakhouse in Waterloo, Fosselman has worked for the company for 12 years. She is one of seven finalists, out of thousands of participants, who will compete for the $15,000 grand prize and the title of Steak Master Series Champion on May 26 during a one-day grill-off in Orlando, Florida.
The Steak Master Series recognizes LongHorn Steakhouse’s commitment to quality while also celebrating the expertise of grill cooks across the brand’s more than 540 restaurants nationwide.