After the first week of games, one area team has jumped a couple of spots in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union basketball rankings while another fell out of the Top 15.
In Class 2A, Denver (4-0) climbed two spots to No. 3 after opening in the preseason list at No. 5. In the first week of play, the Cyclones topped then-Class 4A No. 15 Waverly-Shell Rock, 41-35, North Linn, 65-64, Crestwood, 56-32, and East Marshall, 68-30.
Dike-New Hartford (2-0) is the top team in Class 2A, followed by Grundy Center (1-0). Rounding out the top five are Central Lyon (1-1) and Panorama (1-0).
Meanwhile, the Go-Hawks (1-1) dropped out of the Class 4A rankings based on the loss to Denver while defeating Western Dubuque on Nov. 30, 51-38. Gilbert replaced W-SR in the top 15, taking No. 14 in the ratings after the previous occupant, North Polk, jumped to No. 7.
Glenwood (1-0) tops the ratings in Class 4A, followed by Indianola (2-0), Central DeWitt (1-0), Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0) and Sioux City Bishop Heelan (3-0).
Records indicated are following games played on Nov. 30.