Denver Savings Bank is inviting the public to join them on May 17 for a one day bus trip to the Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse Theatre in the Quad Cities, to see the Broadway musical “Mama Mia.” This show will be filled with powerful music and outrageous dancing as it propels an enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating a wonderfully goofy, endearing and unforgettable show.
This trip will include transportation aboard a deluxe motor coach, leaving from Denver Savings Bank at 8:30 a.m. The cost for this trip will be $140 per person. This price includes all expenses: your “Mama Mia” show ticket, plated lunch at the Dinner Theatre, served by the Circa ‘21 Bootleggers (one of the very few performing dinner wait staff s left in the country), and, of course, your transportation on the motor coach. After the matinee performance, the bus will return to Denver Savings Bank at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy this top notch Broadway show and treat yourself to a fun day away!
For more information, or to sign up, please call Lesa at 984-5635 or stop in at Denver Savings Bank, 121 South State Street, Denver, IA.