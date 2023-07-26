Denver Savings Bank is inviting the public to join them on Thursday, Sept. 14, for a one day bus trip to Dyersville to tour the Field of Dreams, one of the top tourist attractions in the state of Iowa. A step-on guide will take the group on a tour of the Field of Dreams Farmhouse and also to the ball field to experience the magic of this famous movie site. The group will then have lunch at the Palace Saloon in Dyersville, after which they will be touring two museums, the “If You Build It Exhibit” and the “Baseball Hall of Dreams.” The last stop of the day will be at the Dyersville Dairy Queen.
This trip will include transportation aboard a deluxe motor coach, leaving from Denver Savings Bank at 8 a.m. The cost for this trip will be $125 per person. This price includes all expenses: transportation aboard a Hawkeye Stages deluxe motor coach, admission to the Field of Dreams, a buffet lunch (gratuity included), museum admissions and ice cream. The bus will return to Denver Savings Bank at approximately 4:30 p.m.
Don’t miss this opportunity to tour the iconic baseball field and treat yourself to a fun day away. Registration forms are due by Aug. 31. For more information, or to sign up, please call Lesa at 984-5635 or stop in at Denver Savings Bank, 121 South State St., Denver.