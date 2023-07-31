In Denver, three local kids are making a name for themselves on the golf course.
12 year old Kinnick, 9 year old Peyton and 8 year old Maddie Scott are competing for a chance to advance to the national finals held at Augusta National Golf Club the Monday of Master’s week in 2024.
The three siblings are competing in the Drive, Chip, and Putt competition held by the Masters, the USGA and the PGA.
Instead of playing rounds of golf, Drive, Chip and Putt is a skills competition that tests kids in all three areas in which the competition is named. Each competitor is graded on a 25 point per shot scale and is allowed three shots per skill. Points are determined by how far a drive goes, if a drive stayed on the fairway, how close a chip/putt was to the hole, and if a chip/putt was put in the hole.
The Scott siblings will compete at the sub-regional in August at Glen Oaks Country Club. If they finish in the top two for their age groups, they will move on to regional qualifying at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., where they will compete to play at the Masters.
The competition will be full of young golfers who have dedicated countless hours to the game of golf. This makes it all the more impressive for the Scott siblings, who began golfing around two years ago.
“We do a lot of sports through the Sportsplex in Waterloo, and as we were walking out one day they had a flier for a golf clinic,” described Justin Scott, the father of the Scott siblings.
Shortly after beginning the sport, Maddie competed as an alternate in the 2022 sub-regional at Glen Oaks. Since then, the three of them have spent time continuing to familiarize themselves with the game, which all culminated in this year’s competition, in which all three will now compete at Glen Oaks.
The competition at the next stage is set to ramp up immensely. While there was just a handful of competitors during the first round of competition, Glen Oaks will see competitors gather from all over the state of Iowa. The competition will have over 100 golfers vying for a spot in the Regional qualifier in Silvis.
The Scott siblings, however, are not worried about the competition. For them, the ability to compete against some of the best golfers at their age level is an accomplishment of its own.
“There is going to be a lot of kids there, and these kids take this sport very seriously. We’ve tried to temper our expectations, and realize what an amazing accomplishment this was that not just one of them qualified, but a whole family of us did,” Justin said.
Justin also described how out of place the four of them felt last year when they showed up for last year’s competition at Glen Oaks.
“We kind of felt like the Beverly Hillbillies," Justin said. "We are not (used to) country clubs. If anything, we resonate more with Happy Gilmore. Everything was fenced in, you had to drive in through a gate, you had to get checked in. We thought it felt like a military compound.”
As they head into the next competition, each of the kids expressed a different feeling. For Maddie it was excitement, for Peyton it was nerves and for Kinnick it was confidence.
Feelings like this are nothing new for the siblings, who are regularly involved in competition outside of golf.
Each of the siblings are heavily involved with other sports in addition to golf. Softball, baseball, wrestling, football and basketball are all in the arsenal of the Scott siblings. With such a wide variety of sports in which they are involved with, managing the time spent on each sport can be very challenging, and for the Scotts, golf likely won’t be the main focus going forward.
“I will still work on golf, but I’m probably more focused on football or wrestling or baseball,” Kinnick said.
For the siblings, golf is an opportunity to relax and have fun playing a game. Sometimes it isn’t even about playing the game. For Maddie, just getting to drive a cart is a good enough reason to head out to the golf course. Regardless of the situation, the siblings are competitors, and they are happy to get a chance against some of the best the game has to offer.
On Aug. 20, the Scott siblings will head down to Des Moines to compete against some of the best golfers under the age of 15 in the state.
Although the road to potentially playing during Master's week, will get more and more challenging, Kinnick, Peyton and Maddie have shown that you don’t have to have a ton of experience to go compete and succeed amongst the very best.