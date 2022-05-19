Heartbreaking. That is the best way to describe how the regular season for the Denver Cyclones’ boys team ended.
Coming into the final game of the regular season against Benton, Denver was looking to gain some momentum before their substate matchup with Garner Hayfield Ventura. Denver have had a 2-3 record in the last five games.
In the first half, Denver gave up two goals to go into the half with the score at 2-0. The second half saw Denver tie up the score at two and force extra-time for the two teams.
Extra time saw a stalemate between the two teams for the 10 minute period to take them to a second overtime period. Denver had a few good looks at goal that didn’t find the back of the net. Denver’s defense stood strong keeping Benton from getting a shot on goal in the second overtime period. The second stalemate brought on penalty kicks for each team.
Benton started off the PK’s finding the back of the net past new goalie, Boyd Broadhead. Sophomore Ethan Larson started Denver’s attempt at PK’s but was stonewalled. After another goal by Benton, Jarrett Clayton found the back of the net for the first PK goal for Denver. Caden Foelske took the third shot and scored for the second time for the Cyclones. After another goal by Benton, Carson Haase needed a goal to keep Denver alive and he delivered finding the back of the net. Laiken Foelske was the final Cyclone to take a PK but couldn’t capitalize which gave Benton the win.
The loss moved Denver’s record to 4-11 before their playoff game on Thursday.
The Cyclones’ girls team played against Decorah and had to fight against the wind in the first half. Grace Hennessy opened the scoring early in the first half with a chip-shot past the keeper to make the score 1-0. The defense stood strong with Decorah not allowing a single shot.
In the second half, a tough defense by Decorah held strong keeping leading goal scorer Lexi Gehrke off the score board. This didn’t stop the Cyclones from scoring as Keira Gehrke found the net to extend the lead to 2-0 and give Denver the win before their substate matchup with North Fayette Valley on Wednesday.
The Denver girls finished the regular season with a record of 9-4.