Cold. Wet. Rainy. The field was slick with mud and water but the Denver girl’s soccer team powered through to get the win and keep their hopes for a return to the state tournament alive.
The game started off with both teams trying to find their footing in the slick grass. Athletes were losing their balance trying to make long passes, but occasional gusts of wind thwarted that.
Denver finally got on the board first on from a goal by Kenzie Snyder, her third goal of the year as a freshman.
Columbus’ Adrianna Gallen tied up the game at one followed by Makena Youngblut scoring the second goal for the Sailors to extend their lead to 2-1.
With five minutes to play in the second half, Denver was able to tie up the game from a corner kick by Keira Gehrke. On the corner, the ball bounced around and went into the net off an own goal by Columbus.
The game would then go into two overtime periods with both teams unable to get past the tight defenses. The lack of goals during overtime forced a penalty kick shootout to determine who went on to play against Dike-New Hartford in the regional finals.
A change at goal put Alyssa Harberts under the pressure of keeping the Cyclone’s season alive. After the first four penalty kick attempts went in for both teams, Harberts stepped up and blocked the fifth attempt from the Sailors. Harberts followed that up by attempting the final attempt of the game and finding the back of the net. The goal gave Denver the win and moved them on to the regional finals on Thursday in Dike at 6 p.m.