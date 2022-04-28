Denver soccer secures two shutouts: W-SR loses 3-0

Both of the Denver Cyclone soccer teams had games Tuesday April 26 with the girls playing against GCGR at home and the boys playing in Waverly against Waverly-Shell Rock.
The first half of the girls Cyclone game was an even match with both teams having good opportunities to score early and neither being able to convert. The GC-GR Rebels kept the pressure on senior goalkeeper Amanda Terrill through the first 10 minutes of the match with the ball rarely leaving that half of the field.
Tough defense by the Cyclones kept the score 0-0 halfway through the first when Denver finally advanced the ball consistently beyond the halfway point of the field. A couple of corner kick opportunities and a trick-play tap corner kick gave Denver good scoring opportunities but were stifled by a tough Rebel team. The final 5 minutes of the first half were much of the same with both teams getting good opportunities that were not able to find the back of the net.
Freshman Myia Rosecrans finally broke the scoreless affair with 1 minute left in the half with a strike from outside the box the caught the top corner of the net.
This turned out to be the winning goal as the game remained scoreless through the rest of the game. Once again, both teams had good scoring opportunities that just couldn’t find the back of the net.
The win brings the Cyclones' record to 5-2 on the season and GC-GR’s record to 3-4.
Denver will play next against W-SR at home on Thursday April 28.
•••
In Waverly, the Cyclone boys took on the W-SR Go-Hawks in a game that also saw all the scoring happen in the first half of the game.
With the slight wind at their backs, the Cyclones answered early with a goal by Lakin Foelske that brought the score 1-0. Caden Foelske followed that up with another goal to extend the Cyclone lead to 2-0. The final goal of the night was another one by Foelske to bring the scoring to an end at 3-0.
In the second half of the game, both teams kept constant pressure on the others goalkeeper but they couldn’t find the back of the net.
Sophomore Levi Lanus had multiple shots on goal that helped the Cyclones keep the pressure up and out of the Cyclones' half of the field.
“All season long, from the beginning we have worked on moving the ball up the field short,” Senad Mrzljak, Denver head coach, said. “We don’t like to kick it long and run for it. Working off the feet is our goal.”
Even though this was only the second win of the season for Denver, the team is looking to keep the momentum high through the remaining parts of the season.
“Hopefully nobody gets injured,” Mrzljak said. “We had some injuries and I am really proud of the JV [junior varsity] guys that stepped up and played a big role in the win today.”
The loss brings W-SR’s record to 1-7 on the season. W-SR will have their next game against Gladbrook-Reinbeck away on Thursday April 28. Denver will play next away against Postville on the same date.