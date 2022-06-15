Back-to-back home runs in the second inning wasn’t enough for the Cyclones in the first game of their doubleheader against Hudson.
Bailey Nuss was the starting pitcher for Denver and started off the first inning with a leadoff walk. Nuss bounced back quickly though and got the next three batters out in order.
In their first chance at bat, Denver went down in order to keep the score 0-0 after one inning.
Hudson broke the scoreless tie early in the second inning. After an errant pickoff attempt at first, the runner moved to third off the error. A soft single to left field in the next at-bat scored the run and gave the pirates the 1-0 lead.
Nuss would go on to leave runners stranded at first and second to limit the damage and keep the Cyclones close.
Denver wouldn’t have to wait long though to bounce back as Chardonnay Hubert opened the scoring with a home run to left-center field. The solo shot was the second of Hubert’s career and tied things up 1-1.
The excitement wasn’t over for the Cyclones as the next batter, Malea Gonnerman, hit another home run to the same spot. The solo home run was the first of her young career and put Denver up 2-1 in the second inning.
Hubert wasn’t just good in the batter’s box, she made good defensive plays that kept Hudson off the board. A bases loaded jam saw a soft grounder hit to Hubert and she turned a double-play to get Denver out of the inning without allowing a run.
In the top of the fourth, Denver brought in Sydney Eggena for relief after back-to-back walks. Eggena pitched well in the inning and left the first and second base runners stranded.
The bottom of the fourth and fifth innings saw no action from the Cyclones in the box.
The top of the seventh was the final inning of the game and Denver was looking to close out the Pirates for good.
Hudson loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh. Eggena got a big strikeout to leave Denver just one out away from winning the game.
Hudson’s number six hitter got a two RBI single to right field to give Hudson the 3-2 lead in the final inning. Two passed balls scored two more runners for Hudson and gave them the 5-2 lead going into the bottom half of the inning.
Brilee Ackerson led things off in the seventh with a leadoff single but was stranded there, with Denver dropping the first game by a score of 5-2.
Game two of the double header saw Hudson jump out to an early lead scoring five runs in the opening inning. The Pirates tacked on three more runs in the second inning to go up 8-0.
Two more runs in the fourth and six in the fifth put Hudson out of reach 16-0.
Denver had no answer for Hudson’s Addie Rhoades as they went scoreless until the final inning of the game. Avery Forde was the only Cyclone to get an RBI to end the game 16-1.
The losses moved Denver’s record to 5-11 on the season and they will play next Thursday against Columbus Catholic at home.