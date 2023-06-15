DENVER - The tough schedule hasn't been nice to the Denver Cyclone softball team.
They entered Friday with a 4-12 record and on an eight-game losing streak. The Cyclone had a chance to snap that against conference opponent, AGWSR, who was also 4-12.
The Cougars were able to notch the first run on the board in the top of the first, but Brilee Ackerson ended the threat there, stranding a runner on third.
At the plate in the bottom of the first, Ackerson was able to rocket down the line and score on a passed ball. The very next batter, Chardonnay Hubert, got an RBI single to put the Cyclones ahead 2-1. Channing Johnson ended the inning with a hard hit line that the AGWSR shortstop leaped up and grabbed.
AGWSR was able to tie Denver on a hit, an error and some good base running. They later took the lead back and went into the bottom of the second leading 3-2.
Ackerson helped out her cause yet again with a two RBI double to help the Cyclones retake the lead, 4-3.
When the top of the fourth inning came, AGWSR was able to score two runs on one passed ball from Denver and the Cougars took the 7-4 lead once the top of the inning was done.
Brooke Bonnette hit an RBI double to pull the Cyclones one run closer, 7-5 and in the top bottom of the sixth inning, Hubert got an RBI single to center and the Cyclones went into the seventh inning trailing 7-6.
AGWSR got one run back in the top of the seventh inning to put the Cyclones behind 8-6.
In the bottom of the seventh, the comeback was on.
Ackerson got her third RBI of the night to knot the game at 8-8.
Coming into the bases loaded, one out at-bat, Bonnette was a perfect 4-4 at the plate with an RBI.
She stepped up to the plate and hit a single in the gap to give Denver the 9-8 victory.
"I was just thinking, it isn't about me," Bonnette said. "If I can hit it in a place where the runner can score, like a sac fly or just a hit to win. I never thought about me hitting a walk-off, I just wanted to win."
The win snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Cyclones after some tough competition the last couple of weeks.
"We really needed that," head coach Kevin Ackerson said. "It's been a hard schedule, AGWSR has been in the same boat. We've been grinding trying to get wins. I'm proud of them for hanging in. We got up, we got down and we rallied back at the end was huge for us."
Bonnette went perfect at the dish, 5-5, with two RBI and a run scored. She has been able to be consistant at the plate all season.
"Her consistancy at the plate has been huge," Kevin said. "Her plate IQ and her disciple during counts has really elevated as the season has gone on. A lot of the discussions that we have in the cage, she's applying it to the field."
For Bonnette, this was a breakout game after some tough games in her mind.
"I think that I've struggled a little bit that last few games," Bonnette said. "I'm just trying to keep myself up, focus on the positives. Hitting's not a thing that you're going to succeed at every time. You have to keep yourself up, if you get a hit, great, if not, it's not about you."
For Kevin, being able to see his young team overcome adversity and come away with a tough win was a good feeling.
"It's huge," Kevin said. "These types of games have gone the other way quite a bit this year. When we've gotten jumped, we don't always persevere, we don't always rally back. So, to be able to see them come back and get this win will be big for the games that we have in the second half of the year. We have some opportunities to hopefully build off of this."
Notable Statlines
Brooke Bonnette: 5-5, 2 RBI, 1 run, 3 stolen bases
Brilee Ackerson: 3-5, 3 RBI, 3 runs
Alayna Akers: 4-5, 1 RBI, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases
Pitching
Brilee Ackerson: 7 innings pitched, 4 strikeouts, 1 walked batter, 6 hits allowed, 4 earned runs. Credited with the win.
AGWSR..... 2 2 0 4 0 0 1 - 8
Denver..... 2 2 0 1 0 1 3 - 9