DENVER - While the game finished in a loss, there were still wins throughout it.
Brilee Ackerson started off the game with by allowing a couple of Pirate base runners, but she stood strong in the circle.
In the top of the second inning, Hudson was able to score first on a bloop single to left field, but catcher, Malea Gonnerman, made a nice throw to third to get the runner out there and Hudson finish the top half of the inning ahead 1-0.
Denver was able to get their first hits of the game, but a double play ended the inning.
In the top of the third, Hudson was able to get one runner on base by a rolling hit by pitch. After that, Ackerson got the next two batters out and the score remained at 1-0.
Myia Rosecrans continued to play great defense in left field during the fourth inning, snagging two running catches to hold the Pirates to no base runners.
Ackerson was able to get a leadoff hit in the bottom of the fourth, but she was stranded at third and the Cyclones were stilling looking for that elusive first run.
A two-RBI single from the Pirates after a wild pitch scored a run gave Hudson the 4-0 lead with no outs in the inning. Denver's defense stood strong in the face of adversity and didn't allow a run after that in the inning.
The Pirates were able to get one more on a wild pitch and they led 6-0 in the bottom of the sixth.
With the bases loaded, Brooke Bonnette stepped up to the plate and drove in the first run of the game for the Cyclones. Bailey Nuss and Gonnerman were both able to get RBI singles of their own and Denver trailed 6-3 going into the final inning of the game.
In the bottom of the sev
enth, the Cyclones went down in order and they lost to Hudson 6-3.
"I'm pleased with the game," head coach Kevin Ackerson said. "I know it's another loss, but at the same time, there was wins for us. We eliminated strikeouts, had better at-bats, had our opportunities on the base paths, but we just couldn't take advantage of those things.
"I think it's more of a positive thing when you have the chances to win the game. We've been 10-runned a lot of times this season, so to see them fight back was really good. Perseverance is paying off and hopefully we can take advantage of that soon."
Although Hudson was able to score four runs in the fifth inning, the damage throughout the rest of the game was limited because of good defense and improved pitching.
"It's huge to limit those runs," Ackerson said. "It's been a focal point for all our pitchers this year, how do we limit those big innings. Whether that's hitting our pitching locations or hitting the cutoff man. Everyone's starting to buy in and we are taking our medicine sometimes, which is part of the maturation process. I'm proud of them for that."
At times throughout the game on Thursday night, the Cyclones were just a hit or two away from completing the comeback, but the timely hit never came. While that hump is a large one to get over, chipping away and small improvements throughout the season have made a big difference.
"Even if you look at us from just two, three weeks ago, we had a lot of strikeouts and finding contact," Ackerson said. "Now, it's their pitcher is throwing high-point strikes and we are making contact. Is it always the right contact, no, but it's close to paying off. Each individual kid is starting to buy in and we are close to clicking it all together."
The weekend will be a tough one for the Cyclones at the Dunketon tournament, but it will be an opportunity to play against teams that they haven't seen this year.
"It should be a good weekend, a lot of teams that that we haven't seen before," Ackerson said. "I'm interested to see how it goes. I know the girls are excited and see how we do. We will be seeing some teams that we haven't played four times this year like most of our schedule is. Hopefully we can be a little bit of a menace out there against those teams."
Notable Statlines
Brooke Bonnette: 1-3, 1 strikeout, 1 RBI
Brilee Ackerson: 2-3, 1 run scored
Bailey Nuss: 2-3, 1 RBI
Denver Pitching
Brilee Ackerson: 7 innings pitched, 3 strikeouts, 5 walked batters, 8 hits allowed, 5 earned runs, 1 hit batter