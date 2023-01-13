LaPorte City- The Cyclone wrestling team was looking to get above .500 on the season against Union Thursday night.
In the 152 lb bout, Brock Bergmeier (Union, LaPorte City) won by fall over Xander Peterson (Denver) in 3:54.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
LaPorte City- The Cyclone wrestling team was looking to get above .500 on the season against Union Thursday night.
In the 152 lb bout, Brock Bergmeier (Union, LaPorte City) won by fall over Xander Peterson (Denver) in 3:54.
Angello Wittenburg (Denver) took down Wyatt Walker (Union, LaPorte City) by fall in 1:57 during the 160 lb match.
Ethan Krabbenhoft (Denver) had the quickest match of the night against Jay Petersen (Union, LaPorte City), winning by fall in just 19 seconds.
David Warrior (Denver) continued the winning streak for the Cyclones, taking down Hunter Anderson (Union, LaPorte City) in 1:26.
Corbin Hill, Cody Koepke and Cade Bonnette all won by forfeit to put Denver ahead 36-6.
Brayden Bohnsack (Union, LaPorte City) got the Knights back in the win column with a win by fall over Jericho Grimmett (Denver) in 24 seconds.
Kaydin Jones (Union, LaPorte City) was able to beat Jonathan Smeltser (Denver) by fall in 1:12.
Jace Hedeman (Union, LaPorte City) put the win streak for Union at three with a win by fall over Connor McLaughlin (Denver) in 2:32.
Kale Lyons (Denver) got Denver back in the win column over Mays Weber (Union, LaPorte City) by fall in 1 minute flat.
Vincent McLaughlin (Denver) won by forfeit.
Keegan Ellsworth (Union, LaPorte City) beat Gavin McLaughlin (Denver) (by fall in 1:01.
Caleb Olson (Union, LaPorte City) closed out the night with a win over Boden White (Denver) by a 12-8 decision.
Denver was able to take down Union 48-33 to move to 5-4 in dual meets on the season.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. High 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.