ARLINGTON — Ryan Law’s fine with pressure.
He leads Denver’s pitching staff in innings, starts, appearances, victories, strikeouts and earned-run average for anyone who’s thrown more than seven innings.
So as the ball bounced back to him off Owen Recker’s bat, the sophomore seemed calm. The sophomore gloved the sphere, turned and threw to first base to complete No. 6 seed Denver’s 3-0 upset victory of Starmont-West Central during the Class 2A District 3 quarterfinal Monday at Starmont.
“I was worried,” Law said. “I thought it was going to get over me.”
Law (3-5) also threw a complete game in the Cyclones’ fourth win of the season, a 2-0, eight strikeout performance that earned a split against Aplington-Parkersburg on June 26. Win number five, on Monday, saw Law allow two hits, with two walks and six strikeouts. Brooks Ingels’ two-out double in the seventh still stuck in his mind shortly after Denver (5-22) advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal at Cascade.
“That stuck with me,” he said. “Fired a lot of strikes; curveball was on point. Executed when I needed to execute.”
Law also provided the offensive power, going 2 for 3 with two doubles and two runs batted in. His first-inning double plated Chase McEwan for a 1-0 score, and a fifth-inning double brought McEwan (1 for 3, walk) home again for a 3-0 advantage.
Braxton Sauerbrei’s groundout scored Kinnick Iverson for a 2-0 lead in the first.
“It helps when you know you have a lead,” Law said, eyeing teammates walking toward him, water bottles in hand. “When you’re hitting well, that also helps to carry over to defense.”
Given a two-run cushion, Law worked through a first-inning walk to strand a runner, then stranded one apiece in the second and third. He got out of the inning after allowing a single to Keegan McTaggart in the fourth and induced 19 consecutive outs until Ingels’ double.
“I don’t know that I said a word to him, to be honest with you,” head coach Dustin Rewerts said of a pre-game pep talk with Law. “He threw a shoutout against A-P, so he’d obviously been throwing well. I knew he’d come out and give us a chance to win.”
Logan Hanlin went 1 for 3 and McEwan stole two bases.
Jack Thole walked twice while Ingels and McTaggart each went 1 for 3 for the StarDevils (10-14).
“We talked as a team (Sunday), and I’ve always said ‘We don’t treat playoff games any different than we do any other game,’” Rewerts said. “There is no reason to overthink it. We’re going to go out and play our game, and if it’s good enough to win, it’s good enough to win.”