Denver- The Denver Cyclone volleyball team was looking to take the next step towards the state tournament in a semifinal match against Aplington-Parkersburg.
A-P came out in the first set and smacked Denver in the mouth, taking a 5-3 lead and extending that to 8-3, forcing Denver to take a timeout.
The Cyclones were able to bring it within five, 12-7 before the Falcons continued to stretch the lead to 17-9. Denver took its second timeout down 19-11 and A-P closed out the first set with a 25-16 victory.
Denver fired right back, and showed why it was ranked in the top-five. The Cyclones took an early 6-2 lead and A-P took a timeout down 7-2.
The Cyclones continued to run away with set two, taking 10-3 and 15-6 advantages. Denver stretched the lead to 10, 17-7 and Anna Curtis served two straight aces to put the score at 20-7 late in set two.
An ace from Elaina Hildebrandt gave Denver the 25-10 lead. Kayla Knowles had eight kills through two sets and Jessica Gergen led the team with 10 kills.
In set three, Denver continued to dominate, taking 5-3 and 10-5 leads. Knowles slammed down her 12th kill of the match for the 10-5 lead. The Cyclones won a long volley to put the score at 15-8. Curtis served her fourth ace of the night to put Denver ahead 20-8.
Knowles killed her 14th ball of the night to give Denver the 25-13 set three win to put the match at 2-1.
Back-to-back aces from Hildebrandt allowed Denver to take a 6-1 lead and a Falcon double hit put the Cyclones up 11-4. Hildebrandt continued to serve the ball well, serving her sixth ace of the night to put Denver ahead 15-7.
The Cyclones extended the lead to 10, 21-11, before taking set four, and the match, 25-11 from a big block at the net.
Denver struggled in the first set but powered back to win three straight sets from the Falcons.
"Dropping that first set definitely showed us that every game from here on out is going to be a fight and it gave us a fire to win it in the next three sets," Knowles said.
Head coach Jamie Johnson was happy with how the team played in the second half of the first set and beyond.
"I was proud of them for mounting some effort in the second half of set one and proud of them that they didn't give up," Johnson said. "I just told them to trust themselves and play like they can play."
The Cyclones have a powerful 1-2 combo of Knowles on the hitting on the outside and Gergen on the inside. Gergen is second on the team in kills with 367 behind Knowles' 588 kills. Gergen finished one behind Knowles on Monday night with 18 kills.
"Jess was huge tonight," Johnson said. "I love her maturity and the confidence she brings. I am really proud of our passers because you have to be able to pass to use middles and they were doing a good job in that aspect too."
The Cyclones had 16 aces on Monday, taking advantage of some holes in the Falcon serve reception that it saw on film. Hildebrandt finished the night with eight to lead the team.
"We knew that if we served aggressively that would benefit us," Johnson said. "I was proud of them as the night went on and they just kept showing up behind the serving line."
This was the final game at Cyclone Center for the seniors on the team and to Knowles, going out on top is the best way to go out.
"It doesn’t feel real that tonight was my last game in Cyclone Center but it felt good knowing my last game on that court was a win," Knowles said.
Denver will face off against Grundy Center for the fourth time this season on Wednesday. The Region 5 finals will be played at Union High School with a 7 p.m. start time.
"The NICL is a battle every night," Johnson said. "We have to get up every single night. I know that both of us are going to get up for this because there is a lot on the line. We are hoping to have a good scouting and game plan going in and we can make adjustments as the night goes on. If we play Denver volleyball we can find a way to make it down to Coralville."