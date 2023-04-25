PARKERSBURG- In a large, 18-hole event in Parkersburg, the Cyclone and Go-Hawk boys golf teams were near the top of the leaderboard.
Denver
Clayton Liddle tied with W-SR's Tyer Gade, as he entered the clubhouse with a 76 (+4) to lead the Cyclones.
Creyton Buhr was just one stroke behind Liddle with a 77 (+5) and Connor Wurzer was next on the list for Denver with an 80 (+8).
Jordan Nuss entered the clubhouse with an 85 (+13) and Jacob Steege was 49th with a 99 (+27).
Grant Pautch rounded out the Cyclones scoring with a 131 (+59).
Overall, the Cyclones shot 318, good for fourth place and 12 behind W-SR.
W-SR
Wesley Hubbard had the lowest score for the Go-Hawks as he entered the clubhouse with a 74 (+2). The 74 placed him in third place, just one stroke behind first and second, who went into a scorecard playoff.
Tyler Gade finished second on the team with a 76 (+4) and Luke Frazell was close behind with a 77 (+5).
Noah Frazell was next on the list for W-SR as he entered the clubhouse with a 79 (+7). Josh Arthur placed 30th in the meet with an 84 (+12).
Caden Hotz rounded out the top six for the Go-Hawks with an 88 (+16) to take 37th.
Overall, the Go-Hawks shot a 306 as a team, which placed them third, just three strokes behind first place Aplington-Parkersburg.