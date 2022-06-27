In the second game of the night for both teams, Denver and Wapsie Valley tried to get the game done before the elements took over.
Wapsie Valley opened up the scoring early with Sydney Matthias hitting a slow rolling single that scored one run to give the Warriors the 1-0 lead early.
Cyclones pitcher Sydney Eggena made it out of the jam only allowing the one run and striking out three straight batters.
Denver was threatening early in the bottom of the first inning by loading the bases. Wapsie’s Anna Curley made it out of the inning without giving up a run to keep the Warriors up 1-0.
After the second inning which saw neither team put any runs on the board, Wapsie Valley got the bases loaded with one out in the third inning. The Cyclones got out of the jam with a quick double play to get out of the inning without allowing a run.
Denver tied the game up in the bottom of the third inning with their lone run of the game.
Wapsie Valley would go on to add five runs in the top of the fifth inning to give them the lead 5-1.
After a lightning-related postponement, the game was restarted 17 days later. There were runners on first and second with two outs and two strikes to the batter in the top of the fifth. Sydney Eggena forced a pop-up on the first pitch to get the Cyclones out of the inning.
Wapsie’s Anna Curley sat Denver down in order to move onto the sixth inning.
After a HBP, the bases were loaded for the Warriors' Reagan Barnes. Barnes drew a walk to score one and make the score 6-1.
A pick off attempt at third allowed another run to score due to the ball getting past the defender.
Another walk loaded the bases for Wapsie with zero outs in the inning. The following batter grounded into an RBI fielder’s choice to extend the lead even further, 8-1, with just one out in the inning.
Another error by the Cyclones allowed two more to score for the Warriors.
Bailey Nuss came into relief with runners on first and second with just one out in the inning. Nuss went on to get a strikeout and force a pop-up to get out of the inning and leave the bases loaded.
In the bottom of the inning, a high pop-up by Denver found the ground to put a runner on the base paths early in the inning.
Nuss helped herself out with a double to left-center to score one and make the score 10-2.
Avery Ford hit a sacrifice fly to right to score another run, 10-3, with one out.
Nuss allowed two hits in the top of the seventh but Malea Gonnerman threw out a runner at third to end the inning.
In the bottom of the inning, Allison Bonnette ripped a home run to left that scored two more runs to make the final score 10-5.