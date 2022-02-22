The Denver Cyclone winter sports season is coming to a close with both boys and girls basketball in the playoffs and the wrestling tournament ending Feb 19.
The boys team started their postseason against New Hampton Feb. 17 with a 77-54 win. The Cyclones are lead by senior captains Cayler Hoffer, Mitch Devries and Connor Sharadin.
Hoffer had one of the biggest scoring seasons in Cyclone history boasting a 42 point game earlier in the season. Hoffer also has over 500 points on 46% shooting from three and 82% from the free throw line.
Devries, a 6-foot-3 center who holds down the paint, also has 350 points and leads the team in rebounds. Devries also is an outstanding passer with close to 100 assists as a center.
The team has rallied around the town recognizing the community and giving back to them. A member of the community, Jo Danielson, even came in and gave a small pep talk before the New Hampton game talking about how much the team means to the community.
“This is a very hard working group. There are a few kids who after a hard two hour practice, will spend another two hours doing a hard shooting workout. There are 10 seniors on the team who are really close friends who feed energy into me and make my job really easy,” Kyle Matthias, head coach in his eighth year, said.
They play next Feb. 22 against Jesup in Oelwein.
The lady Cyclones currently have a record of 20-2 winning their latest playoff game against MFL-MarMac 59-44.
The team is led by scoring leaders Reese Johnson and Grace Hennessy who both average 16 points per game. Johnson also averages eight rebounds per game as a 5’9” guard. Hennessy is a 5’11” guard who has a good complete game that can pass and dribble with the best of them.
The Cyclones also have three other senior starting players, Allison Bonnette, Sydney Eggena and Avery Forde. Eggena is the vocal leader of the team who averages seven points and seven rebounds per game.
“There are a few girls who are very accepting of the role that they currently have. Whether that be a good rebounder or defender and I feel that is why we are seeing so much success. We are very one day at a time and try to get better. The overall goal is to be the best team in the state but we are always trying to get better one day at a time,” Joe Frost, head coach, said.
The team also has big game experience, with many players being on past volleyball teams that have played in state tournaments or previous basketball teams that have made it far in the tournaments.
“You can tell that these girls are pretty composed in front of big crowds because of the last couple years in either basketball or volleyball tournaments. They’ve played a lot of varsity minutes and they look a lot more comfortable as the year has gone by. When they are on the floor, they communicate a lot better than previous years,” Frost said.
The wrestling state tournament concluded Saturday in Des Moines and Denver sent one wrestler, Joe Ebaugh, who wrestles at 132 pounds, to compete.
Ebaugh started off the tournament with a fall win over Kolt Knaack five minutes and 15 seconds into the match. His next match against Brody Neighbor resulted in a 4-2 decision loss. Ebaugh would then win his next four matches to finish the season third in state.
The wrestling team finished around the .500 mark for their record and are currently rebuilding the team for the future.
“I am really excited for the next couple of years.There are a lot of successes that people in the general public might not see. We have a really nice freshman class with the Mclaughlin brothers. There are also a lot of middle schoolers that are looking to make a name for themselves in the future,” Nate Skaar, head coach and athletic director, said.