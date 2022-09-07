Denver’s head football coach, Rhett Barrett, recently reached the milestone of 100 wins in his career in the game against Union.
Barrett has only ever coached for the Cyclones. This year is his 19th as the head coach for Denver, coming into the year with a 98-92 record.
“I’ve been through a lot here in Denver,” Barrett said. “Building a process and maintaining a process within the program and it was tough. This win was awesome, I didn’t tell anyone so this was a good surprise. I don’t expect that because it isn’t about me, it is about the kids.”
Barrett has reached 11 wins in a season twice during his career. Those seasons happened back-to-back in 2015 and 2016.
“I’m really happy that I reached 100 wins before 100 losses,” Barrett said. “I’m glad that Denver was able to get a couple of 10 win seasons in there.”
Since the 2008 season, Barrett has led the Cyclones to eight winning records in the 14 seasons.
The game against Union was win number 100 for Barrett, but it was far from picture perfect in his eyes.
“It was a nice win,” Barrett said. “We still have things to work on so it wasn’t picture perfect by any means but its a dub. We have to get over feeling tired and getting over those mental things. We did some subbing but overall I think it was a good win for us.”
Barrett is nothing but grateful for his time in Denver and hopes that he can be there for the long run.
“I just want to thank Denver,” Barrett said. “I want to finish out my career here and I appreciate everybody in the community.”