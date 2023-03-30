DENVER- She was a goal scoring machine.
Senior Lexi Gehrke nearly beat North Fayette Valley all on her own on Thursday night as she netted seven goals to break the previous record of six.
"It feels really good," Lexi said. "That's been my goal for the season and I got it."
Alyssa Harberts started off the goal scoring affair with a shot that just snuck past the TigerHawk keeper's outstretched hands and found the corner of the net.
Lexi found the back of the net for the first time just two minutes later to put the Cyclones ahead 2-0 after just five minutes of game time.
She continued her great first half with three more goals in the next 20 minutes of game time to put Denver ahead 4-0 and secure the hattrick before the half was even over.
Denver never really faced any threat on the defensive end of the field, but when they did, they stood strong and didn't allow a shot on goal.
"We work a lot on our defensive shape and where we need to be in a unit," head coach Derek Krebsbach (DK) said. "Bringing back a lot of girls and being in the same system helps a lot. We added the Mullihan twins from Wapsie Valley and adding those girls has been a big strength for us to get where we need to be."
Although the Cyclones went into half ahead 4-0, DK wasn't happy with the effort that he saw his team end the half with.
"The biggest thing was the last 15 minutes of the half I was upset," DK said. "They lost focus and had low intensity which isn't something we want to get in the habit of doing. The intensity in the second half was exactly what I wanted from them from start to finish."
Kiera Gehkre found Lexi early in second half for the assist on Lexi's fourth goal of the night and she added another one just a few moments later, this time a header to put Denver ahead 6-0.
The next 20 minutes saw the Cyclones put immense pressure on NFV's goalie, but no shots found thread and with 10 to play Denver still led 6-0.
As time winded down, the TigerHawks committed a handball penalty in the box which allowed Lexi to get her sixth goal of the game off a penalty kick and with the record in reach now, Denver broke out the fast paced offense to get her seventh and final goal of the game with just under a minute remaining.
Denver closed the game out with an 8-0 victory.
"It [the win] feels really good," DK said. "It's nice to get on the right side of things and seeing balls hit the back of the net was great. We got some chances that finally went in that maybe wouldn't have been goals last season."
For Lexi, it was all about the team aspect of the win and what needs to be done to improve upon it.
"This will help with the confidence a lot," Lexi said. "This was a pretty good win for us, especially since we played so well as a team. There are still some things that need to be worked on though."
Lexi is one of three captains on the team this season and the leadership goes beyond breaking school records.
"She's one of our captains, is a vocal leader, she helps out her teammates both younger and older and she sets the example for how we want to practice and play," DK said. "I am absolutely proud of her for breaking the record."
The Cyclones will face off against Cedar Valley Christian on Tuesday and the intensity will have to be there throughout the entire game for Denver to come away with the win.
"We will try and ideally have an 80 minute game of focus and intensity," DK said. "It was closer to 60 minutes of intensity tonight and we need that intensity that we had in the second half for the next game."