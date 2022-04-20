The Denver Cyclone sports season is underway with many events happening this week and in the coming weeks.
For golf, the Cyclone boys are currently 3-1 with a recent win over Columbus Catholic by a score of 164-181. Clayton Liddle won medalist honors with a score of 39 and Denver scoring the top-5 scores from the meet all 43 and under.
The lady Cyclones also beat Columbus Catholic on Tuesday by a score of 211-215. Sydney Buss was the top score for the team. The team is also 3-1 on the season with the lone loss coming against New Hampton. The team will be hitting the links next Thursday at South Hills Golf Course in Waterloo against Hudson and Tripoli and Friday against Sumner-Fredericksburg.
The soccer teams for the Cyclones are both in action twice later this week. The boys earned a record of 1-2 and will play against Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Thursday and again on Friday against Hudson, both home games. On the girls’ side, they host a record of 3-2 with a recent close loss to Mason City 1-0. Junior Lexi Gehrke leads the team with six goals and 16 total points on the season. They will be in action on April 25 against Decorah.
Both Denver track and field teams have meets this coming week on Thursday and Friday. Recently, the boys’ team placed third at the Wolverine Invitational at Dike-New Hartford High School finishing behind Dike-New Hartford and Grundy Center.
They will be participating in the South Hardin Co-Ed Invitational with the girls’ team on Friday in Eldora.