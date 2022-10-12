Denver- On the night the Cyclones honored its seniors, freshman Channing Johnson stole the show by breaking the single season assist record against Grundy Center.
Channing came into the night with 999 assists to lead the state in all classes. By the end of the night, Channing had broken the 1,000 barrier and passed her sister’s record of 1,024 assists in a season.
“I am just really thankful for my team,” Channing said. “They helped me get here and I am just really thankful for them.”
Head coach Jamie Johnson has seen Channing grow throughout the season to become a reliable setter for the powerful hitters that Denver has.
“I am most proud of Channing that she keeps getting better,” Jamie said. “In June I wasn’t sure she would be ready to be a varsity setter, July she was better, August better every single day. Every single week that girl keeps getting better for us. Kudos to our amazing passers and terminators she is blessed with the team around her.”
The team around Channing includes Kayla Knowles, who is second in 2A in kills this season. Knowles was honored as one of the seniors on the team and has helped Channing grow on and off the court.
“She [Kayla] is a big supporter of mine,” Channing said. “She is always there for me even through volleyball she is an outlet for me.”
Knowles was one of five seniors that also included, Anna Curtis, Lexi Gehrke, Chardonnay Hubert and Margo Harken who has helped the Cyclones rise to prominence within the 2A class.
“They have been huge since they have come into the program,” Jamie said. “Some of them have played in background roles but those were big background roles because they were battling behind the teams that were state runner-ups and state semifinal teams. I am just so happy because some of them had the chance to shine because they are so talented. We also have seniors that have been out for all these years and I am so proud of them because of the leadership they have developed.”
After the senior night festivities were over, the Cyclones had a top-10 matchup against Grundy Center for the second time in a week.
The Cyclones battled back-and-forth during the entire first set and took the first real lead 11-8. Grundy Center took its final timeout down 23-17 before Knowles served her second ace of the first set to give Denver the 25-20 set one win.
Grundy Center came out and took a 10-9 lead before extending it to 20-14. The Spartans won set two 25-18 and Denver had some adjustments to make before set three.
“We game plan, we scout and we have strategy,” Jamie said. “We executed that most of the night and I am proud of the girls. To give Grundy [Center] some credit, we had to make some adjustments after the second set.”
The Cyclones adjustments worked in set three as Knowles notched her 11th kill of the match to put the Cyclones ahead 11-4 in set three. Jessica Gergen got her eighth kill of the match to extend the lead to 15-9.
Grundy Center made a small comeback, getting as close as 21-16 before Curtis ended the set with a kill to give Denver the 25-20 set three win.
Denver continued to dominate the Spartans throughout set four, taking 10-5 and 15-7 leads. Channing hit the ball deep in the Spartan zone and forced Grundy Center to make a mistake giving Denver the 25-15 set four win, beating the Spartans 3-1.
The Cyclones ended the regular season with a 33-10 record and a number four ranking in 2A. Denver will host either Postville or South Winneshiek next Wednesday for the start of the regional tournament. Jamie has given the day off to the Cyclones for the first time all season in preparation of the playoffs.
“We are going to hit the court hard and focused,” Jamie said. “This high level volleyball that we have been playing at the end of the season is tough to improve on but we are going to try to.”