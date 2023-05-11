NEW HAMPTON- The Cyclones were hoping to shoot low on Wednesday in the regional meet.
On the par 72 New Hampton Golf and Country Club course, Clayton Liddle fired a 75 (+3) to take fifth place and qualify for the regional meet held on Monday.
"It felt good making it through," Liddle said. "I still think I could do better though. I struggled to find any putts to fall yesterday so I know what I need to focus on. I have a few days to get prepared and ready for Fox Ridge on Monday. The competition is crazy good so I’m going to have to be on my A game come Monday!"
He qualified due to the top four scores being on the three qualifying teams.
Jordan Nuss had one of his best rounds of the year, coming into the clubhouse with an 84 (+12) to finish the meet in a tie for 22nd.
Connor Wurzer and Creyton Buhr finished back-to-back with scores of 89 (+15) and 90 (+16), respectively. The duo finished in 30th and 33rd.
Overall, the Cyclones shot a 338, finishing in fifth place and 25 shots out of qualifying for regionals.
The meet will be in Dike on Monday.