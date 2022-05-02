Jackson Schmidt is an old soul.
That’s what his mom thought when he was born.
With his career path so far, the 22-year-old has lived up to his mother’s words.
With two years of law enforcement experience under his belt, on Monday, the Cedar Falls native became the newest addition to the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.
Former Sheriff Dewey Hildebrandt, now the chairman of the Bremer County Board of Supervisors, administered the oath of office.
Deputy Schmidt raised his right hand, pledging to to uphold the law of the land as his family looked on.
“It’s a crazy world out there,” Hildebrandt told him with a pat on the shoulder after the ceremony. “Stay safe. The most important thing is to come home at night.”
Watching the milestone moment at the board chambers in the basement of the Bremer County Courthouse, Schmidt’s parents, Mindy and Tom, were joined by his grandmother, Nancy Koehn, his grandfather, Jack Schmidt, and his girlfriend, Lexi Peters.
As is customary, Sheriff Dan Pickett and Chief Deputy Robert Whitney, also posed with the newly minted third-shift deputy for pictures against the backdrop of the American flag in the chambers.
Schmidt graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 2018, but it was not until he volunteered to take part in the search of a missing local teen, Jake Wilson, that he decided to dedicate his career to law enforcement.
Wilson, 16, of La Porte City, went missing in April of 2018, and Schmidt joined the search party for him on the fourth day.
Spending 10 hours of intense searching, working side by side with law enforcement, had a profound impact on the young high school graduate and ultimately set the trajectory for his career.
Schmidt left the search party that day convinced he was meant to serve the public with pride and help others in their worst moments.
That decision led him to Hawkeye Community College, where he earned a degree in police science in 2020.
A first job at the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office turned into a year-long stint on third shift and an opportunity to study at the Regional Hawkeye Police Academy. He graduated at the top of his class academically.
He then worked at the Belle Plaine Police Department just under a year, gaining valuable experience serving in a small community.
When Schmidt saw the opening at the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, the agency he interned with as a student in the summer of 2020, he jumped at the opportunity. During his internship, he was impressed by the professionalism of the deputies so the job opening appealed to him. He wanted to join a team he knew and respected.
“I have a lot to learn,” he told Waverly Newspapers after the ceremony.
Meanwhile, Schmidt continued to develop his philosophy of law enforcement.
“It changes every day and it changes with the community,” he said. “At the end of the day, bad things happen to good people, but I feel a sense of pride in law enforcement.”
On his first day on the job and every day afterwards, he said he would endeavor to emulate the professionalism of the deputies he as witnessed at work.
“I want to have a long-lasting career with professionalism,” he said.
He noted that the public perception of law enforcement in the aftermath of George Floyd and the subsequent exodus of officers from the profession had not marred his enthusiasm and his willingness to serve.
“I don’t let outside stigma affect me,” he said.
His family beamed with pride while the ceremony was ongoing and afterwards everyone went to the sheriff’s office for pictures.
“This day means a lot,” grandmother Nancy said.
Humble, yet aware of the pride he brings his family, Schmidt said his late grandfather would be delighted with his career move.
“Tom would be very excited to see this,” Nancy said of her late husband.
When not in uniform, Schmidt enjoys outdoor recreation and running his dogs, Bob and Riley.
Watching her son take the oath of office and reflecting on his journey up to this point brought tears to Mindy Schmidt’s eyes.
“He is an old soul, but a kind soul,” she told Waverly Newspapers. “And to see him do this makes me very proud. It fits Jackson.”