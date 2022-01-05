For the past 26 years, Shane Hoff has worn the uniform. For 23½ of them, his badge number has been 9-6, and wearing it, he worked third shift for three sheriffs in Bremer County.
On Monday, he started a new job as a security officer at UnityPoint Health in Waterloo.
This position is a definite change of environment and pace for Hoff. Unlike some who see third shift as a training step to move onto more desirable day hours, Hoff didn’t mind the hours, like his former fellow deputies, Brian Bockhaus, who retired in 2019, and Chuck Clewell, who retired in 2001.
“We were lucky in Bremer County that the guys that worked third shift really liked it,” he said. “I hope it stays that way.”
A Forest City native, Hoff graduated from high school in 1988, then took a job with the police department in Ackley and after a year there, “gave” himself a pay raise by joining the Denver Police Department.
Meanwhile, he graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, and when an opening at the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was posted the following year, he landed the job there. He was hired by then-Sheriff Bill Westendorf in July of 1998, and also served under Sheriff Dewey Hildebrandt, now a county supervisor, and current Sheriff Dan Pickett.
“I remember the day he was hired,” Pickett said.
Hoff worked for the DARE program, which was launched by Hildebrandt while still a deputy under Westendorf. In fact, one of his former students, Deputy Glenn Beenblossom, who Hoff taught at Plainfield in 2000, is now on the force, and the two took a memorable picture on Hoff’s last day on the job. Hoff also worked narcotics investigations, among other duties.
Hoff worked during the day for AEA 267, now known as Central Rivers Area Education Agency, and later, for the Lied Center, as an interventionist.
“I liked working with the kids,” he said.
He said leaving the sheriff’s office has been in the works for some time. He said his decision had nothing to do with workers of all sectors quitting their jobs during the pandemic. He had wanted to leave law enforcement at the age of 50, and now, just one year past his original goal, he is putting it in motion.
“It all worked according to plan,” he said. “The right opportunity came up for me and my family, and I took it.”
Among his highlights in uniform, Hoff recalls making a routine traffic stop and discovering, what to this day is an unmatched record – the “largest find to date” in a single traffic stop by a Bremer County deputy. The discovery of 192 grams of cocaine, the size of a girls’ softball, 6 pounds of marijuana and 5 crack rocks, which led to a further investigation in Mason City.
Another memorable career moment was when, on a dire winter night, he helped a colleague, Sumner’s Tracy Barker, whose wife was going into labor.
During the drive to the hospital, at times, leading the ambulance in his Crown Victoria squad car, Hoff busted his way through deep snow, pushing through low visibility and treacherously iced-over roads, but they arrived safely to the Waterloo hospital just in time.
Hoff’s dedicated service earned him the Bremer County Peace Officer of the Year award in 1999 and a Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau honor in 2009, among other nods.
In his personal life, Hoff and his wife, Stacia, have five kids and seven grandkids.
“We are family-oriented and we like sports,” he said. “I liked going to my kids’ games, and want to spend as much time as possible with my family. Now, I like to watch the grandkids play.”
Hoff has coached football at Janesville, assisted the girls basketball coach and coached junior high baseball.
Sheriff Dan Pickett said he is thankful for the years of service Hoff put on the job and for the quality of his work.
“He was a very knowledgeable officer,” Pickett said. “He was a good deputy, he did what he was supposed to do. He enjoyed staying busy between both jobs, I don’t know how he did it. Third shift takes a special person to do it, so now he will have time to sleep.”
The badge Hoff wore will not be retired, so it will be passed onto the next hire.
“I just hope that whoever gets it, keeps carrying on the tradition,” Hoff said.