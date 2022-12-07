Turn on the ignition. Put your hands on the wheel, look to the left, then look to the right, and then in the rearview mirrors.
Now imagine closing your eyes, hitting the gas at 55 mph and traveling the length of a football field.
Don’t try it, as the consequences of such behavior may be catastrophic, but know that every time you reach for your phone to read a text message while you are driving, you are putting yourself and those around you in danger.
For just 5 seconds, the time it takes you to glance at a message, when you take your eyes off the road, your life – and the lives of others–may change in an instant because of your choices.
Bremer County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Shores, the school resource officer, has been raising awareness about this and other dangers of impaired driving among area middle and high school students for years.
But now, with the help of a simulator, a set of three computers paired with a wheel and pedals, he can give students a feel for the dangers of impaired behaviors without the real-life risks of the consequences.
Shores said the simulator is a great asset in teaching young drivers and reminding adult drivers about every day safety. But it is also a timely reminder for anyone, especially in view of the upcoming holiday celebrations.
The sheriff’s office acquired the simulator after Shores applied for funding through the Readlyn Community Foundation, which awarded $5,000 to the cost and Sheriff Dan Pickett picked up the remaining $10,000.
“Making a difference in one person helps entire families and communities avoid the serious negative effects of drunk or distracted driving,” Shores wrote in the grant application, providing the rationale for the funding. “The cumulative impact of he project expands as users share their experiences… Since some Bremer County schools interact outside Bremer County, benefits will be realized beyond the borders of Bremer County. Beyond school-aged drivers will also gain a better appreciation for the effects distracted and or drunk driving plays in their abilities.”
Pickett said he was convinced that this was money well spent from his budget as there is no price tag for the safety lessons Shores teaches and the simulator experience illustrates.
The program allows users to understand what it feels like to drive under the influence of alcohol at various levels, or dangerous weather conditions such as icy roads and fog.
A demo of the simulator on Wednesday morning, illustrated the benefits of the experience. Role-playing a distracted driver, the deputy drove off in a virtual car, and when Pickett, role playing a friend, sent him a text, the “driver” looked away just for a few seconds, but long enough to cause a crash.
The experience may seem like a video game to some teens, especially when they put on the glasses that simulate intoxication, Shores said.
But Shores says the message– for drivers of all ages – is a serious one: Focus should be on the road at all times.
Shores said he reminds students that it doesn’t matter how ambidextrous the drivers think they are, how well coordinated they believe themselves to be and what a swift text scanner they perceive themselves to be.
Once you take your eyes – not to mention your brain or a hand– off the wheel, he added, you have committed a punishable act.
In Iowa, distracted driving by a cellphone is a simple misdemeanor, according to Iowa code 321. 276.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Risk Behaviors Among High School Students — Youth Risk Behavior Survey of 2019, about 60% of teenage drivers older than 18 engaged in this behavior, compared to 16% of drivers who are 14.
In terms of electronic device distractions, in 2020, the numbers of drivers engaged with cell phones while driving increased significantly compared to 2019, according to a Travelers Risk Index cited by a June 3, 2021 article in Forbes. For instance, in 2020, 26% were texting or emailing while driving compared to 19% in 2019; 20% were using social media in 2020, compared to 13% in 2019; the number of people taking video almost doubled to 19% in 2020 compared to 10% in 2019; and 17% were shopping online in 2020 compared to 8% the previous year.
So far, Shores has used the simulator at Readlyn, Sumner, Wapsie Valley and Denver school districts.
He said he will set up the simulator at the Waverly-Shell Rock middle and high schools in January.
Shores said he would be interested in taking the setup to community centers and events for demonstration for the general public.
For drivers, young or experienced, the same rule applies, he added.
“It’s a safe learning environment for everyone to learn,” he said.