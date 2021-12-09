David Mark Ellis and Debra Jo Ellis, both of Spring Hill, and Justin Dwayne Gilbert, of Des Moines, face multiple charges following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
Charges against David Ellis, the owner of Always Affordable Bail Bonds in Des Moines, include four counts of Fraudulent Sales Practices (class D felony), 4 counts of Prostitution (aggravated misdemeanor), and two counts of Credit Card Fraud (aggravated misdemeanor). David Ellis was also charged with one count of Fraudulent Submissions to an Insurance Company (class D felony) after the investigation discovered he allegedly misrepresented the facts of loss on an insurance claim in order to receive funds he was not entitled to. Gilbert, an employee of Always Affordable Bail Bonds, was charged with six counts of Fraudulent Sales Practices (class D felony).
It is alleged that David Ellis and Gilbert knowingly employed an unlicensed person to conduct bond sales on behalf of Always Affordable Bail Bonds and that David Ellis received sexual acts and an EBT benefits card in exchange for bond payment and inmate compensation. Debra Ellis was charged with five counts of Credit Card Fraud related to EBT transactions (aggravated misdemeanor).
On Dec. 7, Debra Ellis was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail where she was released on bond. The same day, David Ellis and Gilbert turned themselves in to the Polk County Jail on outstanding warrants and were later released on bond.
The Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau was assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wapello County Sheriff’s Department, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Department. Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556 or visit our website at www.IID.Iowa.gov.
Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. No additional information will be released at this time.