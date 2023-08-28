Olivia Dunn of Waverly isn’t going to Morocco just for the camels, but she plans to ride the iconic beasts of burden while she is there, possibly on a multi-day tenting excursion in the desert.
“I wouldn’t really be able to take a camel trip in the U.S.,” she noted, so she wants to try it while she can. It will be one of many new experiences she expects on her first trip to Africa.
Dunn, a 2016 Waverly-Shell Rock graduate, has been awarded a Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship (ETA) to Morocco. She will teach English to medical and pharmacy students in Marrakesh, the North African country’s fourth-largest city, starting in September.
“From what I understand, the students have to take a year of pretty intensive English training that isn’t just medical related,” she said. “It’s also conversational English skills.”
Dunn applied to the program in Morocco because it is a French-speaking country. After four years of Spanish at W-SR, she majored in French and English at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota, graduating in 2020.
She has long hoped to parlay her love of language into living and teaching outside the United States.
“I always knew that I wanted to teach English abroad following graduation,” she said, “and I applied to a couple of programs my senior year of college. But then COVID came about, so it wasn’t really the right time to do one of those.”
Instead, she worked a year in the AmeriCorps program (like a domestic Peace Corps) in the Twin Cities, helping middle school English learners.
She then earned a master’s degree in linguistics at the University of Iowa from 2021 to 2023, with a focus on teaching English as a second language.
“I got my master’s degree and decided that I wanted to apply for the Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship program in Morocco, because I knew that I wanted to go to a French-speaking country,” she said.
“I also felt that I fit the requirements they were looking for in Morocco,” she continued. “They wanted teaching assistants who had had some experience being a primary classroom instructor, because I’ll be teaching my own English class.”
Dunn taught rhetoric classes (writing and speech) while a graduate student at the University of Iowa.
“So I had that experience. I had the background in French. The grant also offered the opportunity for us to seek out our own language training in Arabic while we’re there. That’s something that interested me, as well.”
She is looking forward to experiencing a country that is mostly Muslim to see how life is different than in the Midwest.
“Here, for example, Christianity dictates a lot of the time we get off for school breaks and things like that,” she said. “That, of course, won’t be the case there, because they are a majority-Muslim country. But I think it will be a good opportunity to learn more about the religion. I’m excited to see what Ramadan is like in March.”
Dunn knows that other aspects of daily life will also be different.
“Generally, the expectation is to dress a little more conservatively,” she said. “What I’ve heard is to keep your shoulders and your knees covered, which I think I can adapt to. But it is very hot there right now. I just looked on my weather app, and it’s like 110 degrees.”
Fortunately, she knows that her apartment in Marrakesh will have air conditioning.
“Actually, what’s less common is central heating, which can be an issue sometimes in the cooler winter months,” she said. “Not that it gets very cold compared to Midwest standards, but it does get a little chillier in the winter months.”
Dunn will share an apartment with another Fulbright ETA recipient.
“We’re teaching at the same institution,” she said. “We’re renting the apartment that the woman who was there this previous year was renting.”
Dunn leaves for Morocco Aug. 29.
“I will arrive in Rabat the next day,” she said. “I have about 10 days of training in Rabat, and then I will take the train to Marrakesh on Sept. 9.”
She will teach around 20 hours a week, with planning and grading bringing her workload to 30-40 hours per week, until her contract ends at the end of June. During that time, she will be paid.
“Fulbright is pretty generous,” she said. “My flights are covered. There’s a monthly stipend.”
An idiosyncrasy of the Fulbright program in Morocco is that participants are routinely required to leave the country.
“I’m going in on a tourist visa,” Dunn explained. “I guess it’s really difficult to get even short-term working permits in Morocco, so I have to leave every 90 days, physically leave the country. I can take the ferry to Spain and then just come back and get my passport stamped again.
“Then I’m good for 90 more days.” She laughed. “But I guess it’s legit, because the U.S. Dept. of State is condoning it.”
She expects to travel a bit, both within and outside of the country.
“There are some pretty inexpensive flights to Europe, and I’m hoping to go to France over a school break. Maybe see other parts of Africa,” she said. “Marrakesh is sort of in the central part of the country, so I’d be really curious to go to Casablanca or Tangier, which are right on the (Atlantic) coast.”
Dunn said she is excited to embark on her adventure, in part because she has been working up to it for such a long time.
“I probably started my application in the summer of 2022,” she said. “Then I submitted it the beginning of October. I found out I was a semi-finalist in January. Then I found out I was a finalist in March.
“So it’s been a lot of waiting and then having to turn some things in and then doing some more waiting. I’m excited that it’s actually happening.”