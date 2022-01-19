DIKE — As they were on the second half of a back-to-back on the schedule, the Denver boys basketball team could alibi fatigue for a sluggish start to their game with Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday.
Following a 73-44 drubbing of Vinton-Shellsburg the night before, the Cyclones were right back on the road at Dike-New Hartford for a North Iowa Cedar League-Central matchup with the Wolverines. Denver was staying within shouting distance of D-NH throughout the first half.
But then Mitchell DeVries and Caylor Hoffer caught fire in the third period, combining for six 3-pointers to put the Cyclones ahead going into the final frame, and the team rode the momentum to a 70-59 victory over the Wolverines.
Denver coach Kyle Matthias said the D-NH gym is usually a tough place to play, and he complemented how Greg Moore coaches his team.
“They’re definitely on the rise,” Matthias said. “I’m happy to sneak a win out of here against a very talented NICL program.”
DeVries, when told of his unofficial stats, was a bit incredulous how many 3-point attempts he took (14), but he made seven of them as part of his 26-point effort.
“The ones that went in, we needed them the most,” DeVries said following the game. “The team played well. We picked up the defense in the second half, which helped us kind of pull away from them.”
Just like in the preceding girls game, the two teams had some issues getting the ball to go through the hoop in the first few minutes. Dike’s Jacob Stockdale was able to find the icebreaker from bonus distance at the 6-minute, 9-second mark, and then Braxton Johnson made the score 5-0 with a bucket down low, and Nathan Graves stretched the run to seven with a bucket at the 4:26 mark.
After missing the first six triples, Hoffer got Denver on the board at 4:02 with a trey, and Eli Ricketts added one at 3:03 to pull within 8-6. DeVries later closed the quarter hitting 3 of 4 from downtown to pull the Cyclones within 17-15 before a pair of free throws by Bento Bixby put D-NH up 19-15 at quarter-time.
The pendulum went back and forth in the second frame before the teams went into the locker rooms with the Wolverines (4-9 overall, 1-4 NICL-Central) having the 30-28 advantage. Dike then pulled ahead 39-28 when Matthias called a 30-second timeout with 4:32 to go in the period.
After that, DeVries and Hoffer started heating up.
Following two free throws by Connor Sheridan at 4:29 and a bucket by Ethan Schoville at 4:07, DeVries lit the Cyclone candle with a 3 at the 3:40 mark to pull within 39-35 and repeated the feat at 3:03 to pull within one point.
Brewer Eiklenborg tried to put a little space with a basket at the 2:28 mark, but Hoffer tied the game with a trey at 1:37, 41-41. A traditional 3-point play put D-NH back ahead at the 1:23 mark, but Hoffer re-knotted it with another triple at 1:09, and gave the Cyclones a brief lead at 46 seconds with another from long range. Eiklenborg tied it back up with an old-fashioned 3 at 30.8 seconds, but DeVries canned a trey with 20 ticks left for the 50-47 lead going into the final period.
From there, Denver (12-3, 5-0) took control of the final 8 minutes. A pair of 3s by Ricketts and 4 for 5 from the free throw line for DeVries were part of a 20-point last frame for the Cyclones to ice the game away.
DeVries said that once he and Hoffer get their shots on track, it’s tough for their opponents to stop them.
“Once we got going, everyone else is going to follow along,” he said. “That’s a big part of our team, us two.”
Matthias was proud of how his snipers were able to help the team get ahead.
“A couple of those early shots didn’t drop,” Matthias said. “They came back. I had some confidence in them, and I’m glad to see that they had the confidence in themselves to come up and knock down some big shots for us and kind of push us over that hump.”
Along with DeVries’ scoring, Hoffer had 22 points, shooting 8 for 17 from the floor including 4 of 9 from long range, while Ricketts and Sheridan added nine points each. The Cyclones were 21 for 49 unofficially from the floor, 15 of 39 from behind the arc, and 13 of 19 from the free throw line.
Meanwhile, Eiklenborg led the Wolverines with 19 points, followed by Stockdale with 13. D-NH was 23 of 54 from the floor, including 3 for 16 from 3-point range.
Next up for the Cyclones is another road trip on Friday, this time to Aplington-Parkersburg.
DeVries believes that the Cyclones are in a good spot at this point in the season.
“Everyone’s figuring out their roles, and we’re starting to roll,” he said. “Yeah, we had a slow start tonight, but we still scored (70) points, which is above our average. When you score 70 points, you’re going to win a lot of games.”
Matthias said his team will be tough when they bring the right energy and they are able to bond behind a common goal.
“We’ve got to keep building that night-in and night-out,” he said. “There’s some things we’ve got to improve on. There are some things defensively that we’ve got to clean up, both zone and man, and there are things on the scoring side that we’ve got to get a little more fluid and a little more responsible in our positioning.”
DENVER 70, DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 59
Denver………15 13 22 20 — 70
Dike-NH……19 11 17 12 — 59
Denver: Mitchell DeVries 7-16 5-7 26, Caylor Hoffer 8-17 2-2 22, Eli Ricketts 3-4 0-0 9, Connor Sheridan 2-7 4-4 9, Hunter Shollenberger 0-0 2-4 2, Ethan Schoville 1-4 0-0 2, Telen LaFrentz 0-1 0-2 0, totals 21-49 13-19 70.
Dike-New Hartford: Brewer Eiklenborg 9-17 1-1 19, Jacob Stockdale 5-15 1-1 13, Braxten Johnson 3-7 1-6 7, Devon Kollasch 2-3 0-0 5, Colin Meester 1-1 3-3 5, Jarek Hall 2-8 1-1 5, Nathan Graves 1-2 1-4 3, Benton Bixby 0-1 2-2 2, totals 23-54 10-18 59.
3-point goals: Denver 15-39 (DeVries 7-14, Hoffer 4-9, Ricketts 3-4, Sheridan 1-5), DNH 3-16 (Stockdale 2-5, Kollasch 1-2); Rebounds: Denver n/a, DNH 31 (Eiklenborg 14, Graves 5, Kollasch 4); Offensive rebounds: Denver n/a, DNH 8 (Eiklenborg 5, Stockdale 2, Kollasch 1); Assists: Denver n/a, DNH 9 (Johnson 5, four with 1); Steals: Denver n/a, DNH 6 (Stockdale 3, three with 1); Blocked shots: Denver n/a, DNH 0; Turnovers: Denver n/a, DNH 12; Fouled out: Sheridan, Kolasch; Officials: Jared Waddle, John Miller and Dan Schofield.