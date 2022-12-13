DeWayne Edward Irwin, age 95, recently of Holiday Mallard Point in Cedar Falls, IA, and formerly of Mountain Home, ID and Riverside, CA, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022.
DeWayne was born on April 16, 1927, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of George and Helen (Haney) Irwin. DeWayne was a graduate of the Finchford High School in 1944 and served in the Army Air Corps from July 10, 1945 to December 17, 1946 receiving the World War II Victory Medal. After serving his country, DeWayne married Beverly Fairlie in May of 1947 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale. He pursued an education in teaching at Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) receiving his BA in 1952. DeWayne taught at Burnside High School in Burnside, IA, from 1952 to 1956 teaching classroom education and coaching.
In 1956, they moved to Riverside, California, where DeWayne taught at Jurupa Jr. High from 1956 to 1960. In 1959, DeWayne and Beverly had their first son, Colin. DeWayne started teaching at Norte Vista High School in 1960. In 1965 they adopted their daughter, Amy. DeWayne actively pursued his education at San Diego State College, San Diego, CA, graduating in 1968 with his Masters and continued to teach at Norte Vista High School until his retirement in 1987.
DeWayne enjoyed working in the yard, gardening, becoming quite adept at tweaking his drip watering system. He helped his kids with their passions — Colin with magic and theater and Amy in horses. He and Beverly traveled extensively seeing many different global destinations with a favorite mode of transport being by cruise ship.
DeWayne was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 64 years, Beverly; his three younger brothers, Gary, Robert, and Vernon. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Arvilla; his son, Colin and his son-in-law David of California; and daughter, Amy and son-in-law Tom of Missouri.
Funeral service will be held on Monday at 10:30 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Monday from 9:30 until 10:30 at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will be in the Finchford Cemetery in Finchford. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Foundation and online condolences for DeWayne can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
