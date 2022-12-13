DeWayne Edward Irwin, age 95, recently of Holiday Mallard Point in Cedar Falls, IA, and formerly of Mountain Home, ID and Riverside, CA, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

DeWayne was born on April 16, 1927, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of George and Helen (Haney) Irwin. DeWayne was a graduate of the Finchford High School in 1944 and served in the Army Air Corps from July 10, 1945 to December 17, 1946 receiving the World War II Victory Medal. After serving his country, DeWayne married Beverly Fairlie in May of 1947 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale. He pursued an education in teaching at Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) receiving his BA in 1952. DeWayne taught at Burnside High School in Burnside, IA, from 1952 to 1956 teaching classroom education and coaching.