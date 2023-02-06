DeWayne R. Mingus, 88, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Western Home Communities-Martin Suites.

He was born September 15, 1934, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Ervin and Nettie May Wagner Mingus. He married Iva Jane McKinley August 7, 1954, in Waterloo. She died March 2, 1991. He then married Ida Mae Tilford April 3, 1992 in Dayton, WI. She died March 8, 2012. He served in the United States Navy from 1957-1959. He was employed as a plumber, superintendent, estimator and project manager with Union Plumbing and Sheet Metal for 46 years, retiring in 1996.