Diane “Dee” Francis Hansen, age 83, of Waverly, Iowa, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa.
Dee was born on April 28, 1940, in Dyersville, Iowa, to Louis and Josephine (Klein) Reittinger. She graduated from the St. Joseph’s High School, Dubuque, Iowa, in 1958. On April 30, 1960, Dee was united in marriage to Donald L. Hansen at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. Dee was a loving and nurturing wife and mother.
Dee was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. Dee will be remembered as kind, funny, and always willing to give her unfiltered opinions. Her greatest enjoyment was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Their many accomplishments and life milestones filled her with pride. She also liked hanging out with friends, commenting and sharing on Facebook, dancing, golfing, bowling, volleyball, and flower gardening.
Dee’s memory is honored by: four children, Timothy (Connie) Hansen of Summerfield, North Carolina, Jeffrey (Shannon) Hansen of Edina, Minnesota, Kelly (Quint) Goeke of Waverly, and Amy (Dan) Block of Prior Lake, Minnesota; ten grandchildren, Tyler (Abby) Hansen, Matthew (Whitney) Hansen, Racine (Jack) Riely, Grace Hansen, Caroline Hansen, Bennett Hansen, Sam (Randee) Goeke, Anna Goeke, Madison Block, and Owen Block; four great-grandchildren, Max Hansen, Oliver Hansen, Madelyn Hansen, and Bentley Hansen; and a sister, Mona Morton of Dubuque. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Patricia Ann Klossner and Joyce Johnson; and three brothers, Robert, Merlin, and Neil Rettinger.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. A joyous reception celebrating Dee will be held after the service at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 4th Street NW. Private burial of cremains will be in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly, at a future date. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Cedar Valley Hospice who cared for her in her final days and request that memorials be directed to that organization. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187