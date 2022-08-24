Diane Elaine Peterka was born October 21, 1948, in Davenport, Iowa and was the second daughter of Ruth and Ward Jensen.
To the great sadness of her family and her many friends, she passed away on August 22, 2022, after a recent diagnosis of the rare Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.
Diane grew up in Rock Island, IL and attended Denkmann Elementary, Washington Junior High, and graduated from Rock Island High School in 1966. She was a proud Cyclone at Iowa State, and later enjoyed many years of friendly rivalry with her Hawkeye fan son-in-law. After graduation she taught art in Boone, Iowa where she met her future husband Dennis Peterka. They were married June 24, 1978, and soon after moved to Waverly, where Dennis taught art and Diane worked at the Rohlf Memorial Clinic.
Diane enjoyed many evenings around the dinner table with friends, while treating them to her wonderful gourmet cooking. Her love of gardening was always on display throughout the grounds of the Peterka home. She enjoyed all kinds of music and always stood by her claim that the decline of rock music was due to the decreased utilization of the tambourine.
Her busy life included membership in a book club, the Cedar River Readers (her accomplished sewing talents provided costumes), PEO, and a small band called “Dirty Street Ladies”. Diane and Dennis traveled extensively, always searching for new experiences. She loved new vistas and appreciated beauty wherever it was found.
Diane is survived by her husband Dennis Peterka, sister Lorene (Steve) Kowalsky, daughter Jill Wilkins (Thad), Grandson Hagen, Granddog Archie and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation will be held Friday, August 26, 2022, from 5 — 7 p.m. at the Kaiser Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, Iowa. The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Cedar Valley Friends of the Family, Womenade (Waverly) or the Heifer Project.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187