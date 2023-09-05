Diane Kay Foster beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away on September 4, 2023 at the age of 70 surrounded by her family.
Born on June 15, 1953, the daughter of Wilbert and Pauline (Judisch) Frahm, Diane was known for her strong faith and dedication to family. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, putting together puzzles, shopping with her sisters, and taking care of her home.
Growing up, Diane attended Tripoli Schools and enjoyed participating in many activities. She passed her love of sports and music to her sons and grandchildren. Diane had two sons from her first marriage. Diane loved being a mom to Travis and Tony and was always their biggest cheerleader and fan!
In 1986 Diane met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Foster, at the Boy’s State Basketball Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa. The two fell head over heels in love and were married on January 9, 1988, at The Little Brown Church. Bob and Diane moved around Iowa as Bob’s career demanded and finally settled down in the forever home in Waverly in 2003. Diane loved going with Bob as he did live broadcasting events and the two were often seen soaking up the end of the day sunlight on their front porch.
Diane’s greatest pride was that of being a wife and a mom. Diane loved the simple pleasures in life. Time with loved ones, putting together puzzles, cheering on her favorite athletes and teams (Go Cyclones!), and making memories with Bob, her children, grandchildren, parents, siblings, and nieces and nephews. She was a dedicated Caregiver to Bob for twenty-three years and was always ready to lend a helping hand to family and friends.
Diane is survived by her children: Travis and Pamela Seehase of Tripoli, Iowa and Tony and Danielle Seehase of Waterloo, New York. Eight grandchildren: Elizabeth and DeVante Allen-Krueger of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Alexis and Phil Bennet of Seneca Falls, New York, Tylor and Allison (Cappiello) Seehase of Tripoli, Brennen Seehase of Tripoli, Marissa Thompson of Geneva, New York, Elias and Hannah (Jacobsen) Seehase of Cedar Falls, Ashton Seehase of Waterloo, New York, and Laura Seehase of Tripoli. Four great grandchildren; Erin, Mason, Jasmine, and Tatum. Her mother, Pauline Frahm of Denver, Iowa. Five siblings, Maureen Oberbroeckling of Sumner, Brenda Buenzow of Readlyn, Janis and Steve Hennings of Tripoli, Janell and Keith Staack of Shell-Rock, and Brian and Brenda Frahm of Charles City, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her father, Wilbert Frahm, two brother-in-laws Jim Oberbroeckling and Rich Buenzow, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
In memory of Diane the family requests memorials be given to Waverly Memorial Hospital, and the Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester, Minnesota.
Until we meet again, we will be missing you.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver, Iowa. Funeral Services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Private family burial will take place at a future date in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379